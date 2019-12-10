IN Groupe Announces the Acquisition of SURYS and Strengthens Its Position as a Leader in Security for Identity, and Banking and Fiduciary Payments

PARIS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9 December 2019, IN Groupe, (formerly Imprimerie Nationale), the global specialist in secure identity and digital services, finalised the acquisition of SURYS, a global leader in optical security solutions, French leader on the document security and traceability market and pioneer in optical-digital authentication.

SURYS, whose headquarters is in Bussy-Saint-Georges (77), has 2 plants in France and the US, and several R&D units in France, Germany and the US. SURYS also has access to the world's largest database of identity documents, through its subsidiary Keesing based in the Netherlands. Its solutions have been adopted by over 130 countries (passports in France, Brazil and China, bank notes in the Philippines) and by large brands in the fight against counterfeit goods.

With this acquisition, IN Groupe is giving France access to an internationally renowned player, world leader in the market for passport security components (Surys's security features are present in 50% of the world's passports).

Creating the French secure components champion

SURYS's expertise in the authentication and protection of variable data in documents, and in image analysis will complement IN Groupe's overall offering, particularly in the area of secure components.

IN Groupe's strategic ambition is to create a centre dedicated to secure components (electronic and optical components) which secure identities and banking and fiduciary transactions. This components centre will be driven by IN Groupe subsidiary SPS, world leader in dual technology for the electronic components in chip cards, and by SURYS.

The SURYS and SPS-IN Groupe solutions both have the mission of enabling identity, banking, and fiduciary security since they are part of identity documents, bank cards and bank notes. Both these teams have a strong appetite for innovation and R&D. They will be in a position to call on their unique, high added value technological know-how, backed up by the tried and tested industrial processes of IN Groupe. They will be openly targeting all of the market's players.

About IN Groupe

IN Group offers cutting-edge secure identity and digital services solutions integrating electronics and biometrics. IN Groupe is the new brand of Groupe Imprimerie Nationale which is 100% held by the French State. - Turnover: €314.2m (2018) - 1,000 employees - 5 sites - 8 international sales offices - 77 countries using its solutions - 28 partner governments.