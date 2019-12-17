MDT Releases Five New TMR Sensors in Ultra-low Power TMR Switch Series

MDT is Committed to Constantly Improving the Core Competitiveness of Its TMR Sensor Product Family with Rich Features, Low Power, Small Size and Optimized Cost Structures

MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, has released five TMR omnipolar switch sensors TMR1302B/TMR1303B/TMR1341XD/TMR1366/TMR1383, adding new members to MDT's ultra-low power TMR switch series . They are designed for a variety of applications that demand low-power along with other requirements for functionality, performance, size, and cost, including flow meters, pneumatic cylinder sensors, proximity switches, motor controllers, and electronic shelf labels (ESL). SAN JOSE, California and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, Dec. 17, 2019

"MDT's acclaimed TMR switch sensors offer key advantages of TMR technology with ultra-low power, high sensitivity, and high-speed operation. They include the 1.5microAmpere always-active product series and the 200nanoAmpere series with 50Hz power cycling, along with feature-rich configuration options including unipolar/bipolar/omnipolar functionality, CMOS or open-drain output, 1.8-5.5V low-voltage or 3-40V high-voltage operations, and different switching sensitivities," said Dr. Song Xue, president and CEO of MultiDimension Technology. "The newly released five TMR switch sensors are enhanced versions of existing products based on customer's feedback from the field. We are fully committed to closely working with our customers and listening to their feedback as the constant driving force to improve our core competitiveness with new features, lower power consumption, smaller size, and lower cost."

Highlights of the new TMR switch sensors:

sales@dowaytech.com and sales@dowayusa.com for China-domestic and international sales inquiries. The above new models are immediately available for volume orders. Please contactandfor China-domestic and international sales inquiries.

http://www.multidimensiontech.com . About MDTMultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Osaka, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit

jinfeng.liu@dowayusa.com , Tel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China)Jilie Wei, kevin.wei@dowaytech.com ,Tel: +86-189-3612-1160 (China) Media ContactsJinfeng Liu,, Tel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China)Jilie Wei,,Tel: +86-189-3612-1160 (China)