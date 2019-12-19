Huami Amazfit Set to Launch Earphone(s) at CES 2020 Las Vegas, With 1 More Special Futuristic New Product Category to be Announced

[1] , will stage a Global Product Launch on January 7 at Las Vegas, announcing (3) three new product categories. The event theme, "LEAP OVER LIMITS" will showcase the evolving Amazfit range, which is aiming to inspire users worldwide by bringing them along with their corporate mission "Connect Health with Technology" in 2020. SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami (NYSE: HMI), one of the world's largest wearables company, will stage a Global Product Launch on January 7 at Las Vegas, announcing (3) three new product categories. The event theme, "LEAP OVER LIMITS" will showcase the evolving Amazfit range, which is aiming to inspire users worldwide by bringing them along with their corporate mission "Connect Health with Technology" in 2020.

Amazfit is excited to confirm an earphone category will be the newest member of their expanding product family to be released on January 7, 2020. But a SPECIAL FUTURISTIC PRODUCT CATEGORY is still to be unveiled.

As a world leading smart wearable company, the new Amazfit product categories take advantage of the trendy advanced digital and health driven technologies, incorporating innovative software and new applications for a gamut of health, fitness and entertainment scenarios. Amazfit is delivering what their users have been hotly anticipating and will not be disappointed with the exciting functionality these new earphones deliver including noise-blocking, health care monitoring and special design.

Beyond smartwatches and earphones, the yet to be announced, the third new category is designed for health and fitness enthusiasts - a futuristic lifestyle for enthusiasts with affordable choices to help you LEAP OVER LIMITS. Amazfit will present a corner of the future fitness in the coming decade and bring the smart and modern health technology to the year 2020.

About Amazfit

Amazfit is a self-brand of Huami (NYSE:HMI). Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Also, Huami is a provider of wearable technology for Xiaomi and sole maker of the Mi Band. Since September 2015, Huami has begun to use the brand, Amazfit, to sell smart wearable products that are not designed and manufactured for Xiaomi to address the middle to high-end market.

According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, Huami shipped 11.6 million units of smart wearable devices in the first nine months of 2017, more than any other company in the world. 18.1 million units of smart wearable devices were shipped in 2017. As of March 31, 2018, a total of 56.5 million devices were shipped since Huami's inception in 2013.

Mobile Apps of Huami, Mi Fit and Amazfit, work hand in hand with smart wearable devices, which provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. As of December 31, 2017, mobile Apps of Huami had 56 million registered users.

Huami is transforming the way individuals connect with the Internet and with each other through smart wearable technology and data-driven innovations. Its mission is to make the world more connected. On February 8, 2018, Huami was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit https://en.amazfit.com/news.html