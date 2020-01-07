­­Scaled Agile Announces General Availability of SAFe® 5.0 With Core Competencies for Enabling Business Agility

Breakthrough Version of Scaled Agile Framework Moves Beyond IT to Align the Entire Enterprise on Strategy and Execution

SAFe® 5.0 for Lean Enterprises . The new version of SAFe features significant advances in strategy, execution, and leadership competencies needed for an organization to deliver innovative business solutions faster than the competition. BOULDER, Colorado, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility, today announced general availability of. The new version of SAFe features significant advances in strategy, execution, and leadership competencies needed for an organization to deliver innovative business solutions faster than the competition.

Taking the approach that business agility requires everyone involved in delivering solutions—business and technology leaders, development, IT operations, legal, marketing, finance, support, compliance, security, and others—use Lean and Agile practices, SAFe 5.0 provides guidance on how to extend the Lean-Agile mindset into those business areas.

"With the unprecedented pace of technological innovation, it has become increasingly clear that existing business models, organizational hierarchy, and technology infrastructure simply can't keep up with how quickly companies need to adapt in the digital age," said Dean Leffingwell, SAI co-founder and chief methodologist. "SAFe 5.0 helps organizations address technical and agility deficiencies, as well as strategic and tactical incompatibilities between the business and IT, to master the core competencies necessary to achieve true business agility."

Key Highlights of SAFe® 5.0:

"The thing we're so excited about in SAFe 5.0 is that design thinking and customer centricity are in the framework now," said Carmen Farenthold, director of sales technologies at PepsiCo. "We've got to put the end user at the core of what we're doing because it's not about delivering a technology solution just for the sake of a technology solution. It's about that user who is going to leverage that solution."

"Those who master large-scale software delivery will define the economic landscape of the twenty-first century," said Dr. Mik Kersten, CEO of Tasktop and author of the book Project to Product. "SAFe 5.0 is a monumental release that I am convinced will be key in helping countless enterprise organizations succeed in their shift from project to product."

scaledagileframework.com and FAQs about SAFe 5.0 are available at support.scaledagile.com . Key dates surrounding the full release are: The SAFe 5.0 website is available atand FAQs about SAFe 5.0 are available at. Key dates surrounding the full release are:

