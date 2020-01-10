First-of-its-kind, maaiiConnect spearheads the next generation of customer support

The digital convergence platform seamlessly integrates crystal-clear voice + video, smart messaging, and customer identity products with back-end systems to mobilise an unrivalled communications and customer support experience.

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global telecommunications solutions provider M800 announced the soft launch of its digital convergence platform maaiiConnect. The pioneering product is set to revolutionise B2C and B2B communications by integrating telecom and digital communication channels onto a single interface to mobilise best-in-class voice calls and dynamic chat messaging solutions.

Supported by M800's proprietary infrastructure and globally distributed network, maaiiConnect transforms the way companies connect with their customers by ensuring carrier-grade digital communication. The solution overcomes conventional business challenges including streamlining multiple communication platforms through one device, achieving stable call and chat connections, and activating a consistent brand identity and personalised service across all communication channels. The service is available for free and companies can unlock advanced features by upgrading to a paid plan.

Communicate across devices, protocols, and services

maaiiConnect bridges the gap between datacom, telecom, and internet networks. The unrivalled convergence solution enables companies to easily manage multiple multimedia channels, such as PSTN, VoIP, websites, and social media communications, on one platform and better support customers through reliable, unified interactions. The ability to integrate International Toll Free and Local Access Virtual Numbers, IDD, IVR, and digital solutions lowers operational costs and enables a smoother workflow.

By deploying the latest telecommunication and digital technologies, M800 is committed to helping companies around the globe tackle their toughest communication challenges.

A complete digital transformation

Voice and video, smart messaging, and identity are the cornerstones of maaiiConnect's three-pronged approach to help companies fully digitise their communications ecosystem. OneDashboard brings together the three modules to empower companies with real-time data and service management solutions.

maaiiConnect marks the first time companies can guarantee crystal-clear, carrier-grade voice, video, and data connections with their customers and internal stakeholders.

"maaiiConnect is a manifestation of our incredible team synergy," said Peter Chan, Founder of M800 Limited. "Our team of experts have over 35 years of experience and knowledge across the telecommunications, mobile, software, and security industries, and are united by the shared passion for transforming communications."

"Thanks to our global partners and over 600+ global enterprise clients, M800 can pioneer new developments in the global communications space. We will continue to create leading-edge customer engagement capabilities for companies for the years to come," added Chan.

Register

Companies can register and try maaiiConnect's SPONSORED PLAN free of charge. Take advantage of 2,500 on-net call minutes per month, 15 staff seats, basic features, and 24/7 support. Upgrade to the BUSINESS PLAN through OneDashboard at any time to add unlimited calls, 16+ staff seats, and advanced business features.

ABOUT M800

www.m800.com . With over 35 years of experience, M800 is a pioneer in the global telecommunications, mobile, and IT convergence industries. The company was created by a group of telecommunications experts to revolutionise global communications. Supported by a proprietary infrastructure and network, M800 is committed to helping companies around the world tackle their toughest communication challenges. Learn more at