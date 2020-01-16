2nd Annual European Master & Multi-Unit Franchising Conference Coming to Vienna January 28-29, 2020

The premier European conference for master, multi-unit, & multi-brand franchising

nd European Master & Multi-Unit Franchising Conference at the Hotel Savoyen in Vienna, Austria on January 28-29, 2020. Multi-unit, multi-brand, and master franchisees are invited to the two-day conference designed to address common issues and solutions concerning European franchise expansion. This event is a golden opportunity to network with like-minded franchisors, franchisees, and master developers who are primarily interested in growth and adding new units/brands across Europe. VIENNA and SAN JOSE, California, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Update Media, in collaboration with MFV/Comexposium, will host their 2European Master & Multi-Unit Franchising Conference at the Hotel Savoyen in Vienna, Austria on January 28-29, 2020. Multi-unit, multi-brand, and master franchisees are invited to the two-day conference designed to address common issues and solutions concerning European franchise expansion. This event is a golden opportunity to network with like-minded franchisors, franchisees, and master developers who are primarily interested in growth and adding new units/brands across Europe.

th year," said Therese Thilgen, CEO of Franchise Update Media. "This conference is modeled on our highly successful Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (draws 1700 attendees), held each spring in Las Vegas and now entering its 20year," said Therese Thilgen, CEO of Franchise Update Media.

Content designed for the conference will be segmented into two tracks: the Master Franchising Track and the Multi-Unit/Multi-Brand Track. Master franchising – a key part of this growing trend – continues to be the primary vehicle for brands looking to expand in Europe. The continuing growth of multi-unit and multi-brand franchisees across Europe will also be a major focus.

Over 50 speakers from more than 18 countries will include master franchisees, multi-unit and multi-brand franchisees from brands including McDonald's, KFC, Burger King, Orangetheory, Outback, Fastsigns, Brioche Doree and more. More than 50 sponsors from multiple countries will be in attendance and eight European Franchise Associations.

emmfc@franchiseupdatemedia.com or visit www.emmfc.com . This is an exclusive event with limited seating. For more information, emailor visit

franchising.com . ABOUT FRANCHISE UPDATE MEDIAFranchise Update Media has been a leader in the franchising space for more than 30 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, print & digital magazines, e-newsletters, annual conferences and independent research all focused on franchising. For more information, visit

www.mfvexpo.com or www.comexposium.com . ABOUT MFV EXPOSITIONS/COMEXPOSIUMMFV Expositions has been bringing franchise brands and entrepreneurs together for more than 25 years through expos and trade shows. In 2017, the Paris-based Comexposium Group acquired MFV, which included MFV's major franchise trade shows and conferences in the U.S., Mexico and London. Comexposium hosts more than 135 B2B and B2C events across different sectors in more 30 countries. For more information, visitor