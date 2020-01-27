Scosche® Industries Introduces BaseLynx® - Modular Charging System and MagicGrip™ - Auto-Grip Wireless Charging Vent Mount

Apple.com and in select Apple stores worldwide. OXNARD, California, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCOSCHE – (pronounced skōsh/skohsh) Industries, a leading innovator of consumer technology products is pleased to announce that two new Scosche products are now available exclusively atand in select Apple stores worldwide.

BaseLynx White The Patent Pending BaseLynx™ system is for anyone who needs to charge and organize their mobile devices, including iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, cameras, portable gaming systems, headphones and more.

This modular system gives you the freedom to use each module on its own, or to connect multiple charging modules and use just one AC power cable and outlet. You can add new modules whenever you add new devices to your household or business.

There are currently four BaseLynx modules (shown below). Additional types of charging and storage modules are in development now and will seamlessly integrate into the system when they become available.

Customers may purchase the modules individually, adding more modules as needed, or choose the available kits. Kits and modules can be combined. The BaseLynx White Kits are available now at Apple.com.

MagicGrip Auto-Grip Wireless Charging Vent Mount The patent pending MagicGrip is an award-winning* Wireless Charging Vent Mount

When the MagicGrip senses that a Qi-enabled phone is perfectly aligned over its charging coil, its arms automatically close to securely hold and charge the phone as you drive. This auto-grip closure ensures perfect placement of the phone for optimum charging as well as full device visibility. The charging head easily rotates to portrait or landscape orientations.

It provides the extra safety protection of Foreign Object Detection. An ambient light sensing LED ring indicates charging. The MagicGrip delivers 7.5W of charging power to support Apple® Fast Charging. Certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC).

The patent pending FreeFlow open design allows airflow from the vehicle's vent to pass through to cool or warm you. With its articulating swing-arm you can move the charging head and your phone away from the vent, while the base remains anchored there.

