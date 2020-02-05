Handheld Launches the ALGIZ RT8, a New Ultra-rugged Android Tablet

Handheld Group , a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the new Algiz RT8 — an ultra-rugged 8-inch Android tablet that makes field work faster and more efficient. LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the new Algiz RT8 — an ultra-rugged 8-inch Android tablet that makes field work faster and more efficient.

Algiz RT8 ultra-rugged tablet is prepared for whatever the outside environment delivers — extreme temperatures, vibration, drops, water, and dust. Running Android 9.0 this unique 8-inch tablet allows faster and more efficient work in the field. The newis prepared for whatever the outside environment delivers — extreme temperatures, vibration, drops, water, and dust. Running Android 9.0 this unique 8-inch tablet allows faster and more efficient work in the field.

The ultra-rugged Algiz RT8 tablet offers:

"The Algiz RT8 is incredibly lightweight and compact for an ultra-rugged tablet," says Johan Hed, Director of Product Management at Handheld Group. "It has a durable, sunlight-readable, 8-inch screen. This, coupled with the benefits of Android 9 and a lineup of enterprise-focused accessories, makes The Algiz RT8 a very versatile tool for field workers."

"We see the demand for Android tablets and phablets consistently increasing," says Thomas Löfblad, CEO Handheld Group. "We focus on developing products that meet the tough requirements our customers encounter in their real working environments. The new Algiz RT8 is built rugged from the inside out, which our customers have come to expect from us."

MaxGo software suite both provides quick application of universal settings to multiple devices, and allows custom application access. Additionally, a wide range of Handheld accessories built specifically for the Algiz RT8 extends the tablet's versatility. The Algiz RT8 comes with Handheld's free mobile device management (MDM) software. Theboth provides quick application of universal settings to multiple devices, and allows custom application access. Additionally, a wide range of Handheld accessories built specifically for the Algiz RT8 extends the tablet's versatility.

About Handheld

www.handheldgroup.com . Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, handhelds and tablets. Handheld and partners worldwide deliver mobility solutions to businesses within geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at

