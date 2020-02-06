Avocor Increases Investment and Focus in Europe

Avocor announces team growth and channel expansion across Europe to grow its interactive display business in this key region.

Avocor , the fastest-growing global collaboration display company, today announces their European strategy designed to both grow Avocor's market share in Europe as well as build internal and external infrastructure to support customers in the region, helping them reach their collaboration goals. WILSONVILLE, Oregon, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --, the fastest-growing global collaboration display company, today announces their European strategy designed to both grow Avocor's market share in Europe as well as build internal and external infrastructure to support customers in the region, helping them reach their collaboration goals.

Building upon the success of the brand in the UK, Avocor's strategy for expanding into mainland Europe includes investing in a dedicated team of experts as well as working closely with key distributors in and across Europe to serve the AV/IT/UC resellers that are focused on collaboration solutions for Enterprise, Education and Government. To that end, Avocor named Glenn Wastyn as VP EMEA in late 2019 and is continuing to build the team to include dedicated and experienced regional resources, including Johan Smidebrant, who joins Avocor to assume responsibility for sales in the Nordic region. Located in Sweden, Smidebrant has a significant background developing the region for Amesto, OP5 and Cactus, including selling Microsoft 365 and Azure solutions. Smidebrandt joins colleague Felix Grardel who manages sales in France, Spain, Portugal and Italy. Additional infrastructure to support the BeNeLux and DACH regions is also planned for 2020.

In addition to growing the Avocor team to better serve customers throughout Europe, Avocor is building a European Service and Logistics Centre, to complement its service and logistics location in the UK. Managed by long-time Pro AV expert Till Gotterbarm, who has product and management tenure with InFocus, ASK/Proxima and Agile, this localized service center will enable reduced service time as well as convenient access hours and native speakers to assist Avocor reseller partners in providing exemplary service and minimal downtime for customers.

Working with the territory managers in Europe are the recently established relationships with experienced distributors, including: Tech Data Europe, Avitus, Avcom, ModultIT Solutions, EVIG, Novia and Luxion. Each brings a valuable understanding and full suite of UC hardware and software solutions, as well as the reach and skillset to support key retailers in their regions. These retailers provide customers with an understanding of UC solutions as well as provide access to a full suite of UC hardware and software solutions. Some of the retail relationships where Avocor has also created partnerships include AVEX, AVI SPL, Datavision, Dekom, Discorp, FotoPhono Audio Visual AB, GMS Global Media Services, Impianti, InfomationsTeknik, Inloc, ITM Meeting Solutions, Mansveld, Play AV, RJ Collaboration, Rebsamen, Solutors, Usera, VIDCO, Wipple and Xylos.

"Along with our UK headquarters and team, our growing number of partnerships and second European Service Centre establish Avocor as a truly global brand, staffed by experienced, local professionals, who, along with our channel partners, are growing the Avocor brand throughout all of EMEA," said Scott Hix, CEO, Avocor. "We continue to add further capacity and scalability in response to European demand and will look to add more investment and infrastructure in this important region that's on-par with market demand and growth."

th to the 14 th February in Hall 13, C110. Avocor will showcase its latest collaboration display solutions and strategic partner solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom Rooms and Quicklaunch with Logitech, as well as with Lenovo and Crestron at Integrated Systems Europe in Amsterdam from the 11to the 14February in Hall 13, C110.

www.avocor.com and follow news and updates from Avocor on social, via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Avocor's complete line of collaboration displays and solutions are available via a trusted and experienced global network of distribution and reseller partners, including those named in this release. To learn more about how to get started with Avocor, visitand follow news and updates from Avocor on social, viaand

About AvocorAvocor is an award-winning global provider of collaboration technology that brings teams together to increase productivity and get more done. Designed with the latest in display technology and to fit the way modern workspaces, huddle rooms, classrooms and meeting spaces work together, Avocor displays offer a premium, flexible user-experience that is easily replicated across the Enterprise. Avocor's industry partnership ecosystem includes some of the most well-known and trusted collaboration technology leaders in the market today, providing a seamless user experience for every meeting.

Headquartered in the U.S. with global offices, Avocor is dedicated to delivering collaboration solutions on a global scale through an extensive and experienced partner network.

www.avocor.com . Learn more at