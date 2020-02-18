SMA Technologies Brings Containerization to Workload Automation, Simplifying IT Administration through Enhancements that Target Ease, Agility and Efficiency

Increased speed and flexibility with Docker containers on Linux coupled with enhanced operational capabilities move IT management into a new decade

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMA Technologies, a global workload automation leader, today announced OpCon 19.1, the latest version of its workload automation platform.

As IT initiatives rapidly grow and mature, the need for increased flexibility, value and speed will drive the transition of workload mobility and DevOps efforts from large and monolithic applications into containerized microservices that run on hybrid cloud infrastructure, all to simplify complex IT environments.

OpCon 19.1, available now, incorporates several crucial enhancements to ease the transition into a primarily cloud-based environment for IT management, providing an unparalleled user experience rooted in simplicity, agility and efficiency.

"Automation is the backbone of almost every organization's major IT initiatives because it is the only option to reach efficiency at scale. The quest for flexibility, value, and speed is driving both workload mobility and DevOps efforts to transform large and monolithic applications into containerized microservices," explained Ben Demaree, Director of Product Management, SMA Technologies. "These services are running on hybrid cloud infrastructure that leverages Docker, Kubernetes, and Openshift technologies. SMA Technologies is helping simplify IT administration by containerizing OpCon, our workload automation platform."

New features include:

