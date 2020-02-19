FP Markets Launches New "Traders Hub" Information Resource

In its 15th year, FP Markets continues to strengthen its online offering with the launch of its new trading information resource

FP Markets, the ASIC-regulated global CFD and Forex broker founded in 2005, continues to strengthen its online offering by announcing the launch of its new trading information resource - Traders Hub which is packed full of the latest data and analysis:

- Daily Technical Analysis - from our team of industry experts- Daily Fundamental Analysis - from our team of industry experts- Weekly Analysis - start the week with video and technical analysis on the global markets - Trading Knowledge - A wide range of articles, ebooks and videos to enhance trading knowledge- Company News - Find out all the latest news about FP Markets.

th year at FP Markets and we pride ourselves on the continual evolution of our online offering as well as our commitment to investing heavily in providing advanced technology to traders, which we believe is unrivalled in the marketplace." Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa at FP Markets, commented, "We are excited to announce the launch of our new trading information resource - FP Markets Traders Hub - which is a rich source of fresh and informative content and daily technical and fundamental analysis to assist all levels of trader from beginner to advanced.Traders Hub further enhances our online offering and continues with our commitment to provide our traders with unparalleled trading conditions.We are now in our 15year at FP Markets and we pride ourselves on the continual evolution of our online offering as well as our commitment to investing heavily in providing advanced technology to traders, which we believe is unrivalled in the marketplace."

Forex , Indices , Stocks, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and the convenience of being able to trade CFDs from the one account is why so many traders are opting to trade with FP Markets. FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments across, Stocks,and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and the convenience of being able to trade CFDs from the one account is why so many traders are opting to trade with FP Markets.

