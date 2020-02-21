I4MS Overcomes the MWC2020 Cancellation and Will Continue Digitally Transforming SMEs Online

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The I4MS initiative sends a message to the overall EU manufacturing community to keep working towards the digitalization of the economy, despite the obstacle that has represented the cancellation of one of the biggest tech events worldwide that is the Mobile World Congress that take places in Barcelona.

I4MS also joins the Barcelona innovation ecosystem "the show must go on" spirit, to maintain the MWC2020 agenda to the maximum extent. In any case, I4MS will continue showcasing industry 4.0 technologies in Europe through its brand. This event will take place now online through a webinar focused on additive manufacturing, high-performance computing simulations, cyber-physical systems and IoT and intra-factory logistics.

The intention is to expand the impact of early adopters' experiments within the EU manufacturing sector. Many companies still must go through this transformation process to raise their competitiveness and be able to create wealth in a modern context. This is key to maintain the competition with the other two major global blocs, USA and China. To this end, I4MS experts are inviting SMEs to attend a webinar in which they will explain how to access these technologies, on the 25th of February at 12:00 CET.

This webinar, organised by FundingBox and Mobile World Capital, will keep guiding SMEs in their digital transformation path, explaining how digital technologies can improve product quality, process efficiency, and business profitability and how to master the deployment and operationalization of digital tools and the use of those particular tools and marketplaces.

The EU companies registered at the MWC2020 event and interested in industry 4.0 developments can join this online activity that will count with the presence of experts from other EU initiatives: L4MS, Cloudifacturing, MIDIH and AMable.

About I4MS

I4MS, ICT Innovation for Manufacturing SMEs, is a European initiative supporting manufacturing SMEs and mid-caps in the widespread use of information and communication technologies (ICT) in their business operations. This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 768631

Are you interested? Read more about our project

