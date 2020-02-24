Apttus Partners with Netcompany to Expand The Quote-to-Cash Landscape Across Europe

Apttus and Netcompany Will Marry Strategic Quote-to-Cash Cloud Solutions and Best-in-Class Consultative Selling To Drive Digital Transformation Across a Broader Customer Set

Apttus , the Middle Office leader, today announced its partnership with Netcompany , an international company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. Apttus will leverage Netcompany's pure-play IT services and consultative selling approach to ensure swift delivery of its Quote-to-Cash solution, and drive rapid adoption of digital transformation in both the private and public sectors. SAN MATEO, California, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Netcompany delivers IT services -- including business analysis, system development maintenance, and operations -- to a diversified customer base representing large and mid-sized Northern European companies from various industries and sectors. Netcompany was listed on Nasdaq in 2018, has achieved 20% annual growth for the last decade, and has more than 2,400 employees in six countries.

Netcompany will help Apttus drive joint business, leveraging their consultative selling approach to help companies who are experiencing pains due to outdated quoting, contracting, and revenue processes.

As an Apttus partner, Netcompany will accelerate the delivery of Apttus Quote-to-Cash solutions in enterprise organizations across EMEA. Netcompany has deep experience in Ecommerce, digital web and self-service solutions, customer relationship management (CRM,) enterprise resource planning (ERP,) mobile applications, and AI and machine learning. The company has already been an asset to Apttus's Nordic customers, and will use the learnings from prior joint initiatives to expertly configure the robust Apttus solution to meet customers' unique business needs.

Netcompany selected Apttus as a platform partner because of Apttus' best-in-class product portfolio, which effectively enables Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), and other core Middle Office processes that enable more effective selling, contract management, and order management across all critical channels. Companies of all sizes can leverage Apttus to make material revenue gains, while reducing the costs and risks associated with ineffective business processes.

"We are excited to partner with Netcompany as they have a phenomenal delivery and consulting track record in the Nordics," said Martin Veldhof, Director SI Alliances EMEA at Apttus. "This allows Apttus to serve our valued customers in the Nordics even faster, better, and through local expertise."

"Netcompany sees huge potential in utilizing the Apttus product portfolio to enable our increasing focus on Middle Office processes," said Anders Reinholdt Jacobsen, Partner at Netcompany. "It's a space where we see an ever-growing demand to accelerate and strengthen digitalization to increase speed, quality, and revenue."

Apttus Solution Implementation Partners play a vital role in customer implementations and adoption during key phases of customer deployment. Partners work hand-in-hand with the Apttus Professional Services organization, which is a critical component of every Apttus engagement, to mutually drive customer success. Apttus Solution Implementation Partners are world-class and handpicked for their Quote-to-Cash domain experience, vertical experience, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

www.apttus.com . About ApttusApttus is a Silicon Valley-based global provider of a Middle Office platform that allows enterprises to automate and optimize their most critical revenue and commercial relationship management processes. Apttus is powered by the most advanced technologies from Salesforce, Microsoft, and IBM. Analysts rank Apttus as the global gold standard for Quote-to-Cash (QTC) and Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions. Apttus customers include hundreds of the world's mid-sized organizations and the who's who of the Global 1000. To learn more about Apttus, visit

https://www.netcompany.com . About NetcompanyNetcompany was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. Today, Netcompany is an international company with over 2,400 employees in six countries. Netcompany delivers its solution on a range of standard platforms such as Salesforce, Microsoft, and Apttus. To learn more about Netcompany, visit