HMS Core 4.0 Helps Developers Around the Globe Create an All-Scenario Smart Experience for Users

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huawei held a Consumer Business Product and Strategy Virtual Launch event in Barcelona. At this event, Mr. Yu Chengdong (Richard Yu), CEO of Huawei's Consumer BG, showcased HMS Core 4.0, a collection of open capabilities provided by HUAWEI Mobile Services. Once these capabilities are integrated into apps, they will help developers attract more users, increase user engagement, and achieve business success faster than expected by distributing their apps globally to all devices in all scenarios. In this way, developers can focus on innovations and deliver an all-scenario smart living experience to all Huawei device users.

Richard Yu illustrated the range of impressive services of HMS Core 4.0 at this event, one of which is ML Kit. It provides a host of capabilities such as face detection, text recognition, object detection and tracking, image classification, and landmark recognition, which can be chosen based on the user's requirements. With the face detection capability, ML Kit is able to detect seven facial expressions, identify three facial features, and obtain the contour of a detected face from 845 points. Once integrated with ML Kit, an app will be able to extend smart connectivity to every part of a user's day-to-day life, making it possible to read text in images and streams in multiple languages, scan a landmark building and share it with others, and use a face beautification app for editing photos.

Another noteworthy service in HMS Core 4.0 is Scan Kit. It is capable of identifying 13 types of commonly used 1D and 2D barcodes. When detecting a barcode from a distance, Scan Kit first magnifies the barcode before scanning it, and is also able to scan a small barcode in the same way. Regardless of the way that a barcode is oriented, Scan Kit can still quickly and correctly identify it. Furthermore, it accurately scans barcodes even in the most challenging scenarios, such as when the barcode image is damaged or distorted.

In terms of the all-scenario smart life in the future, Richard Yu introduced the Safety Detect service. It quickly checks whether an app poses any risks to the user's device system through rooting, unlocking, or privilege escalation, then determines whether the app's operations will be affected. Safety Detect defends the user from any threats to their personal privacy and bank accounts during network connections.

HUAWEI Map Kit, Site Kit, and Location Kit jointly provide optimal location-based services (LBSs) to help global developers build interactive and personalized map capabilities.

HMS Core 4.0 was officially launched on January 15, 2020. Some of its services have been updated and some are new. Account Kit, In-App Purchases (IAP), Analytics Kit, Drive Kit, Game Service, and Push Kit have all been long-running services and were updated in this version. Ads Kit, Map Kit, and Location Kit were unveiled four months ago and also updated. Other services are newly developed, including ML Kit, Awareness Kit, Scan Kit, Nearby Service, Panorama Kit, Safety Detect, Dynamic Tag Manager (DTM), Fast Identity Online (FIDO), Site Kit, Quick App, WisePlay DRM, Health Kit, and Identity Kit. Some services in HMS Core 4.0 offer new features that integrate Huawei's chip-device-cloud capabilities. Currently, Huawei has more than 1.3 million registered developers and more than 55,000 apps connected to HMS Core worldwide. With the acceleration of its comprehensive openness and the increase in innovation capabilities, the numbers will continue to grow in the future.

Huawei has always adhered to its commitment to TECH4ALL. Through the on-going openness of the HMS ecosystem, Huawei has cooperated extensively with governments, industries, and communities to enable the development of local industries, promote the innovation of small- and medium-sized enterprises, and continuously bring innovative digital services to global consumers, creating greater social value.

