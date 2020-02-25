Huawei Launches Flagship Campus and Data Center Solutions to Create Unique Business Value for Customers

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huawei released two flagship solutions for the enterprise market - HiCampus for campuses and HiDC for data centers - at its Industrial Digital Transformation Conference, which was livestreamed globally. With its leading advantages in 5G, optical networking, Internet Protocol (IP) networking, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, Huawei implements collaborative innovation across technological domains, allowing technological evolution and business development to go along side by side to drive customer success in the journey of digital transformation.

Sun Fuyou, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise BG, said: "Digital technologies are reshaping the world and benefiting all walks of life. As the external environment of an enterprise becomes increasingly complicated and unpredictable, business continuity management (BCM) should be part of the corporate strategy in every enterprise's long-term development plan. ICT systems of enterprises should be included in BCM, as they have become production tools and key assets. In addition to being a core contributor to global 5G standards and a leader in the global optical networking industry, Huawei is also ranked the No.1 contributor to Wi-Fi 6 standards and the industry's only vendor that can provide full-stack, full-scenario AI solutions for the cloud, edge, and device fields. We integrate core technologies across these domains, such as 5G plus IP, IP plus optical, and IP plus AI, to develop innovative solutions to reshape the technological layout of the business world. In 2020, Huawei launches two flagship solutions - HiCampus for campuses and HiDC for data centers - and four star products - new-generation AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 and OceanStor Dorado, along with OptiXtrans DC908 and SmartLi UPS. We aim to satisfy customer needs for high-speed networks, intelligence, and being environmentally friendly in the intelligent era, while creating unique business values for customers."

Huawei HiCampus solution builds next-generation campus networks

Enterprise campus networks are facing challenges such as poor access experience, high energy consumption, and slow service innovation. The Huawei HiCampus solution Sun Fuyou released today has three revolutionary features to address these challenges:

Huawei HiDC solution features innovative architecture, technologies and medium

The global data volume will increase from 33 ZB in 2018 to 180 ZB in 2025. Against this backdrop, traditional data systems will face architectural bottlenecks for data collection, storage, computing, management, and usage. Wing Kin Leung, CTO of Huawei Enterprise BG, released the Huawei HiDC data center solution to help customers build intelligent, high-performance, and green data centers. The solution features innovative architecture, technologies, and medium, allowing faster and more effective data convergence and sharing.

Huawei Enterprise BG is committed to converging various new technologies and leveraging new connectivity, computing, platform, and ecosystem to build the foundation of an intelligent world, driving customer success in digital transformation. Currently, more than 700 cities around the world, and 228 of the Fortune Global 500 companies, including 58 of the top 100 companies, have selected Huawei as their partner for digital transformation.

