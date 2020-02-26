UNISOC Launches New-Gen 5G SoC T7520

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UNISOC, a leading global supplier of mobile communication and IoT chipsets, today officially launched its new-generation 5G SoC mobile platform - UNISOC T7520. Using cutting-edge process technology, T7520 enables an optimized 5G experience with substantially enhanced AI computing and multimedia imaging processing capabilities while lowering power consumption.

T7520 is UNISOC's second-generation 5G smartphone platform. Built on a 6nm EUV process technology and empowered by some of the latest design techniques, it offers substantially enhanced performance at a lower level of power consumption than ever.

T7520 has four Arm Cortex-A76 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores with an Arm Mali-G57 based GPU, providing an incredible streaming and gaming experience at 5G speeds.

T7520, developed on UNISOC's Makalu 5G platform, integrates the world's first 5G modem to support coverage enhancement for any application scenario. By allowing carriers to deploy 5G on their existing 4G spectrums, T7520 expands the application of UNISOC's patented large-bandwidth dynamic spectrum sharing technology, maximizing the utilization of existing resources to facilitate cooperation and sharing for a cheaper and faster deployment of 5G. In particular, T7520 is optimized for use on 500KM/h high-speed railway, providing passengers with a premium 5G experience.

"T7520 is built upon some of the world's leading technologies, giving it comprehensively enhanced performance at a new low of power consumption," said Steve Chu, CEO of UNISOC. "Its open and innovative architecture demonstrates our commitment to joining hands with partners to provide users with a superior intelligent experiences."

UNISOC T7520 has the following key features:

About UNISOC

As a core subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, UNISOC is a leading fabless semiconductor company committed to R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and IoT. Its products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G/3G/4G/5G communication standards and various chipset solutions in fields including IoT, RFFE, wireless connection, AIoT, and TV. With 4,500 employees, 14 R&D centers and 7 customer support centers around the world, UNISOC is dedicated to becoming one of the world's top 3 mobile chipset suppliers in terms of global market share, the largest chipset provider for IoT and connectivity devices and the leading 5G company in China.