Handheld Introduces the Nautiz X41, a Rugged Enterprise Tool for Increased Efficiency
Pubblicato il: 04/03/2020 08:45
LIDKÖPING, Sweden, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
The multipurpose
"While many Android devices on the market do not come with a keypad, the Nautiz X41 offers 23 physical keys, including programmable function keys and a physical scan button for fast and efficient data entry," says Johan Hed, Handheld Group director of product management. "And its choice of fast 1D scanner or 2D imager makes it a really reliable tool for all scan intensive applications."
The ultra-rugged Nautiz X41 comes standard with:
"Combining ultimate mobility, ruggedness and true field functionality this device is exactly what many of our customers have been asking for," says Thomas Löfblad, CEO of Handheld Group. "The Nautiz X41 is feature packed and tough as nails."
Software utilities and accessories
The Nautiz X41 comes with Handheld's free mobile device management software. The
Availability
Nautiz X41 orders can be placed immediately for shipment in April.
Helpful links
About Handheld
Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, handhelds and tablets. Handheld and partners worldwide deliver mobility solutions to businesses within geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at
Photo -