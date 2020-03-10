ATS Announces Commercial Distribution of Tungsten Fabric Controller

Distribution starts from Release r5.1, effective immediately

FARIBAULT, Minn., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATS, a KGPCo company, is pleased to announce its own commercial distribution of Tungsten Fabric Controller starting from release r5.1. ATS is a member of the Linux Foundation and a proud Open Source partner in the Tungsten Fabric Community. A company committed to contributing and taking Open Source Projects forward through a dedicated team and 'upstream-first' work model.

By offering a commercial distribution model, ATS will further integrate into the community and provide exclusive support and proprietary plugins and features based on customers' specific requirements, along with a choice of Datapath between Tungsten Fabric vRouter and VPP, thus setting ATS apart from standard community builds.

"Supporting the open source community and continued progress toward open standards is crucial to foster greater innovation," said Michael Bushong, VP of Software and Solutions, Juniper Networks. "Juniper Networks has an established history of contributing to many free and open source projects, and we look forward to more exciting outcomes as the Tungsten Fabric community continues to grow."

About ATS:ATS, a KGPCo company, is a service delivery organization with core competencies in Open Source Software in Virtual Infrastructure Management, Software-Defined-Networking, Network Functions Virtualization, Cyber Security, Data Analytics and Professional Services.

Our multidisciplinary team delivers comprehensive, strategic, innovative and sustainable solutions. We are a New Jersey-based technology company with a global presence and hold a broad range of certifications across the industry and functional areas along with in-depth experience working with a variety of roles and organizations. Our technical development centers enable us to efficiently manage costs while providing sophisticated applications that provide real value to our clients.

About KGPCo:KGPCo is the leading large-scale organization that combines a comprehensive suite of technical strategy and implementation services with a global logistics network and portfolio of technology partnerships for the communications industry.

With nationally recognized capabilities in Advanced Supply Chain Management, Distribution, Cloud Solutions, and Inside Plant, Outside Plant and Wireless Services, KGPCo's One Touch solutions allow operators to seamlessly deploy legacy and disaggregated technology. KGPCo is a trusted partner and integrator for customers, providing a single source that can deliver a complement of scalable network solutions.

