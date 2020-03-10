Mobvista Announces Worldwide Business Restructuring; Offers New Bespoke Services

Leading International Mobile Advertising Company Upgrades to Group Brand; All Of Its Previous Client-Facing Business to be Managed Under the Nativex Sub-Brand; Nativex To Provide Transparent, Omnichannel Buying Solution Through Its New Agency Trading Desk

, a leading technology platform providing mobile advertising solutions, today announced it is upgrading to a group brand and restructuring its core businesses. This upgrade better serves global corporate customers, while giving access to Mobvista's three major verticals: mobile advertising, game analytics and technology services based on global infrastructure. The Nativex and Mintegral sub-brands will lead the mobile advertising business, and GameAnalytics will focus on its game analysis efforts.

Mobvista's restructuring allows it to unify its services and better serve the global mobile market. With global reach and rich industry experience, the company built a unified platform and ecosystem to help its clients connect to both China and global audiences through advertising technologies, big data, and artificial intelligence. Following Mobvista's brand upgrade, all of its previous client-facing business will be managed under the Nativex sub-brand.

Additionally, the company's sub-brand Nativex introduced the Nativex Trading Desk, which is a cloud-based trading desk connected to various media platforms via marketing APIs as well as open RTB technologies. Starting today, marketers and advertisers leveraging the Nativex platform have access to the new Nativex Trading Desk offering. As the company expands internationally, it further solidifies its leading place as one of the mobile-first advertising platforms, providing true transparent, international media-buying opportunities.

The Nativex Trading Desk functionality marks a first for marketers and advertisers as they can buy and optimize media campaigns as a managed service via ad exchanges, ad networks, programmatic buying platforms and other key inventories such as US and Chinese top media.

Today's upgrading news showcases Mobvista's vision in providing truly global solutions to their marketers and advertisers.

"By upgrading our brand and providing our strategically unified mobile advertising, game data analysis and technical services, we're ensuring clients have the ability to manage every point of their marketing campaign across the globe," said Clement Cao, Co-Founder & President of Mobvista. "We're looking forward to helping our customers reach new levels of success and unlock consistent global reach as they integrate our new capabilities with our existing growth marketing tools."

About MobvistaMobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age. With global technology and rich industry experience, Mobvista helps customers utilize advanced technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, and elastic cloud computing cluster management to connect China and the rest of the world, helping customers build forward-looking business models and guaranteeing effective market access for all. Mobvista was founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2013, and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (01860.HK) since December 2018, hitherto has over 700 employees with offices in 16 cities across the world.

