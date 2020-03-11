Coronavirus (Covid-19) in real time around the world: don't miss any important detail

MONTREAL, March 11, 2020 /CNW/ - GardaWorld, the world's largest private security company, announced today the launch of a new platform to provide real-time information on the spread of the coronavirus. Available to GardaWorld clients, the media, and the public at large, this new tool provides up-to-the-minute updates about affected countries, quarantine measures, travel restrictions, breaking news, and more. From its global operations centre, Crisis24's team of analysts feeds the platform 24/7, which allows users to customize, view and receive alerts for more than 200 countries. To get started, go to:

"As the coronavirus continues to spread, we developed this platform to complement our services to our business traveling clients and thereby, helping to fulfill their duty of care and organisational resilience," said Grégoire Pinton, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Travel Security for GardaWorld.

In addition to staying current on the coronavirus, you can also register for emails or texts of up-to-date security alerts and news as well as detailed country reports. These alerts help company make better informed decisions about the safety of their local workforce, their employees working abroad, and those on the move. Register here for free:

About GardaWorldGardaWorld is the world's largest privately owned security services company, offering cash services, physical and specialized security solutions and, with the Crisis24 portal, the dissemination of vetted information related to international security. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations, and multinationals with personnel all over the world, GardaWorld employs more than 102, 000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In the complex world we live in, our reputation is based on the quality of our services, as well as the commitment and integrity of our people. For more information, visit

