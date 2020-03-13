Key Workplace Transformation Decisions Shifting From CHROs to CEOs: Infosys Study

- Enhanced productivity and delivering superior customer experience are primary triggers for adoption of workplace transformation

- Choosing the right solutions, data security, and organizational buy-in are key concerns

- Digital transformation tops the workplace modernization agenda for organizations

(IKI), the thought leadership and research arm of(NYSE: INFY), today published a global research report on the workplace transformation landscape titled, 'Drive Change from Within.' The research revealed that CEOs are now prioritizing on driving a workplace transformation roadmap and contributing to its development in the organization.

Infosys surveyed more than 1,300 senior leaders from banking, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecom, and energy and utility firms, with revenues of more than $1 billion, for this report. The study offers a detailed view into how transforming the workplace can lead to the growth and success of an enterprise in today's competitive landscape, market dynamics, and customer expectations. It also provides perspectives on workplace transformation trends, adoption of various contemporary tools, transformation benefits, and apprehensions, across organizations.

Key findings of the survey:

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said, "The current multi-generational workforce demands a workplace that is highly collaborative, productive and engaging. Therefore, today organizations are utilizing the power of digital technologies to create a modern workplace where employees aspire to grow not just as individuals but as a focused network of teams. This entails reimagining employee experience and engagement in a meaningful way, while encouraging collaboration and ensuring information security. This report reinforces that workplace transformation has moved beyond physical infrastructure and has become a key priority for the C-suite who are looking to empower their employees with the right set of digital tools and fresh experiences."

John Laherty, Senior Research Analyst, NelsonHall, said, "The paradigm shift in the workplace transformation space has made it imperative for organizations to provide their employees 'consumer-like' experiences. The research report by Infosys, 'Drive Change from Within' highlights the fact that companies are embracing digital tools and technologies in order to foster collaborative workplaces which will culminate into increased efficiencies. Organizations today stand to gain from building workplaces that enable employees to utilize their true potential, increase their productivity and provide a seamless user experience without compromising on security. The first movers in this transformation journey can use this competitive edge to their advantage and get more value from their workplace, faster."

Survey Methodology

Over 1,300 senior leaders from banking, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecom, and energy and utility firms, with revenues of more than $1 billion were surveyed for the study. These business leaders represent some of the leading organizations operating across the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia–New Zealand (ANZ).

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

