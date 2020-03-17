2019 Q4: Huami Amazfit Top-ranked of Watch Shipment in Russia, Italy, Spain, India and Indonesia
Ave. 440.1% annual growth in the west Europe, striking market growth rate recorded in France, Germany and UK.
SHENZHEN, China, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami (NYSE: HMI) with its self-owned brand Amazfit, ranked No.1 by shipments in Spain, Indonesia and India, and No.2 in Italy, No. 3 in Russia. IDC's data
According to the 2019 financial report, Huami's revenue in 2019 reached 834.9 million US dollars with 59.4% year-on-year growth and 42.3 million shipments in total. Mr. Wang Huang, founder, chairman and CEO of Huami, said in the earning call, "as strategic partner, Huami and Timex have cooperated closely in product development and new technology exploration. At present, the first product with exciting experiences R300 GPS has been launched in the North American market. At the same time, the partnership with Xiaomi is continuing, and it is expected that theMi Band 5 will be seen later this year."
Huami self-owned brand AMAZFIT overseas shipments has taken 51.6% of all the Amazfit products in 70 more markets
In January, the Huami launched at CES 2020 the six new products spanning three verticals which indicates that Huami is enhancing its category and ecosystem expand, including the at-Home Gym, Amazfit HomeStudio; the foldable treadmill Amazfit AirRun; the true wireless stereo (TWS) fitness earphones with Clip-to-Go design, Amazfit PowerBuds; the sleep-comfort and health monitoring Amazfit ZenBuds and the outdoor series, Amazfit T-Rex. And all the new launched products have their names nominated as the best of CES or recommended by global top media and institutions.
Huami has a good sales record to be a popular brand worldwide. As of August 2019, Huami has sold out more than 100 million smart devices in more than 70 markets. As a true active wearable industry player with good will, Huami aims to help more people live healthier and to establish a health ecosystem, and on its way to be the most trusted partner of its users.
In addition, under the current global economic impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the company's management is still full of confidence in the forecast for the first quarter of 2020: Net income is expected to be between 980 million RMB and 1.01 billion RMB, compared with the 799.6 million RMB in the first quarter of 2019 increased by approximately 22.6% to 26.3%.
