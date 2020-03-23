Amazfit ZenBuds Won Red Dot in the Red Dot Design Award 2020 in the Week of World Sleep Day
Survey and Big Data Show Chinese Women Sleep 21 More Minutes Per Night than Men
SHENZHEN, China, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 22, in recognition of World Sleep Day 2020, Huami (NYSE: HMI) Amazfit released the 2019 Chinese Sleep Whitepaper
Huami's 2019 Chinese Sleep Whitepaper is based on the 10 million-level sleep health big data
According to the report, the sleep habits of Chinese women are significantly better than Chinese men. Data shows that, on average, women sleep 21 minutes longer than men every night, fall asleep at 23:40, 23 minutes earlier than men, and wake up 2 minutes earlier than men. The average sleep score of women is 83.5 points, compared with 81 points for men. In terms of sleeping position, men prefer to lie flat, while women prefer to lie on the right side.
Born for better Sleep, Amazfit ZenBuds Won Red Dot Award
After its launch at CES2020, ZenBuds has got noticed by the industry. Amazfit ZenBuds help users relieve daily stress and the pressure or struggle to get a good sleep. Amazfit ZenBuds are smart, noise-blocking earbuds that are specially designed to help users relax and sleep. By reducing distracting noises and playing relaxing sounds, the earbuds let users block out the outside world and fall asleep more easily. The smart sleep monitoring function analyses the sleep quality each night, helping users form healthy sleeping habits.
NOISE-BLOCKING IN-EAR DESIGN
ZenBuds fit snugly into users ears with an ergonomic, sleep-assisting design that insulates users from outside noises, giving users a peaceful night's rest, or helping users to relax and concentrate during the day time.
LIGHT & COMFORTABLE
Secure Fit for the Whole Night, only 1.78g
SOOTHING SOUNDS
Knowles Balanced Armature generates relaxing and sleep-inducing sounds, imitating different scenarios and natural environments, to help users release tension and get a better nights sleep.
SMART INTERFERENCE AND REAL-TIME SLEEP MONITORING
ZenBuds gather data on users heart rate, body position and movement, then compile it into a sleep quality report
AUTO-STOP VIA SLEEP DETECTION
ZenBuds supports tap control, soothing Auto-off via Sleep Recognition. After users fall asleep, the earbuds automatically pause playing, so users can sleep soundly throughout the night.
SOFT AND SKIN FRIENDLY
Soft and skin-friendly silicone tips, ultra-comfortable to wear while sleeping.
8 to 12-HOUR BATTERY LIFE
The earbuds provide up to 12-hour
IN-EAR ALARM
Wake up gently to an alarm tone that increases gradually and goes off in users ear, so it doesn't disturb anyone else.
