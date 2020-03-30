HONOR Announces Global Fans Day 2020: Exclusive Deals of Up to 60% off Launching on 30th March, and Livestreams with Global Influencers Unveiled

HONOR fans will enjoy exclusive and exciting discounts on a range of HONOR all-scenario products from smartphones and wearables to laptops and earphones

March through to 14April, the celebration will welcome HONOR fans from over 18 countries including Germany, France, UK, Russia, Czech Republic, Malaysia and more with a range of exciting deals and offers on all HONOR products including smartphones, wearables, and laptops on Hihonor.com and other partner retailers. In addition to launching exclusive discounts, HONOR will unveil its first-ever HONOR Experience Officers, a selection of well-known influencers from around the world who will be demoing HONOR's range of smart devices. HONOR believes that innovation technology can have a positive impact on people's lives and the Global Fans Day will demonstrate how HONOR's range of products can help you achieve a healthier, more productive life, anytime, anywhere.

"We are delighted to be celebrating HONOR's Global Fans Day 2020 with our fans and offering a range of great deals and discounts on our best-in-class products. At the end of 2019, we had over 220 million fans around the world and this is our way of saying thank you for the continued support. We look forward to welcoming more fans to our global community in 2020 and beyond," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "In line with our 1+8+N strategy, which is centred around having 1 HONOR Smartphone, 8 categories of in-house devices and a wide range of products from our partners to enable a smart life, we launch this year's Fans Day theme; 'HONOR Your Smart Life'. HONOR strives to create a more connected and intelligent world for global youth. Through this celebration, we hope more people will enjoy the benefits of smart living, made possible by HONOR's all-scenario smart products."

Celebrate with HONOR Experience Officers All Over the World

This year, HONOR is teaming up with a selection of well-known influencers and role models from the worlds of sport, photography, and gaming. The HONOR Experience Officers will show how HONOR's cutting-edge all-scenario products empower them in their daily life, whether they are at work, training or catching up on entertainment. In addition, fans who participate in HONOR Experience Officers' online activities will get the chance to unlock special HONOR deals and offers.

#Move with HONOR

Equipped with advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities and multiple sports modes, HONOR's wearable products are reliable fitness companions, enabling everyone, regardless of their fitness levels, to move better. Witness how the HONOR MagicWatch 2, which offers iterative improvements for healthiness tracking like SpO2 monitoring

#Create with HONOR

Enjoy ultimate portability and unparalleled performance on the go with the HONOR MagicBook Series and experience the smooth multitasking and ultra-light weight design. Join Murad Osmann, the world's Top 3 travel influencer and #FollowMeTo founder, to witness the creativity behind his signature post with the support of the HONOR MagicBook Series. Participate in

live streaming on 8April, you can also have a chance to win the newly launched MagicBook 14 too.

#Play with HONOR

If you are a fan of playing games on the go, the HONOR 9X Pro is your perfect choice. Powered by the Kirin 810 Chipset and GPU Turbo 3.0, the HONOR 9X Pro offers a faster, full-frame gaming experience. Together with gamers

and, experience the smooth gaming and win coupons worth up to 408 Euros during the live streaming session on 8April. You can also get your hands on a 100 Euros gift code for Castle Clash and Lords Mobile published by IGG on all HONOR smartphone purchases.This is a deal every game lover should take advantage of.

Be A Smart Shopper with HONOR

From today (30

Germany

France

March) to 14April, discover exclusive offers and deals on the all new hihonor.com inand

Customers in the UK will receive a special bonus on all purcahses on Amazon and Argos from 27

March through 14April. Stay tuned for more exciting Easter surprises from HONOR.

