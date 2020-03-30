HONOR Announces Global Fans Day 2020: Exclusive Deals of Up to 60% off Launching on 30th March, and Livestreams with Global Influencers Unveiled
HONOR fans will enjoy exclusive and exciting discounts on a range of HONOR all-scenario products from smartphones and wearables to laptops and earphones
SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced its HONOR Global Fans Day 2020. Running from 30
"We are delighted to be celebrating HONOR's Global Fans Day 2020 with our fans and offering a range of great deals and discounts on our best-in-class products. At the end of 2019, we had over 220 million fans around the world and this is our way of saying thank you for the continued support. We look forward to welcoming more fans to our global community in 2020 and beyond," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "In line with our 1+8+N strategy, which is centred around having 1 HONOR Smartphone, 8 categories of in-house devices and a wide range of products from our partners to enable a smart life, we launch this year's Fans Day theme; 'HONOR Your Smart Life'. HONOR strives to create a more connected and intelligent world for global youth. Through this celebration, we hope more people will enjoy the benefits of smart living, made possible by HONOR's all-scenario smart products."
Celebrate with HONOR Experience Officers All Over the World
This year, HONOR is teaming up with a selection of well-known influencers and role models from the worlds of sport, photography, and gaming. The HONOR Experience Officers will show how HONOR's cutting-edge all-scenario products empower them in their daily life, whether they are at work, training or catching up on entertainment. In addition, fans who participate in HONOR Experience Officers' online activities will get the chance to unlock special HONOR deals and offers.
#Move with HONOR
Equipped with advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities and multiple sports modes, HONOR's wearable products are reliable fitness companions, enabling everyone, regardless of their fitness levels, to move better. Witness how the HONOR MagicWatch 2, which offers iterative improvements for healthiness tracking like SpO2 monitoring
#Create with HONOR
Enjoy ultimate portability and unparalleled performance on the go with the HONOR MagicBook Series and experience the smooth multitasking and ultra-light weight design. Join Murad Osmann, the world's Top 3 travel influencer and #FollowMeTo founder, to witness the creativity behind his signature post with the support of the HONOR MagicBook Series. Participate in
#Play with HONOR
If you are a fan of playing games on the go, the HONOR 9X Pro is your perfect choice. Powered by the Kirin 810 Chipset and GPU Turbo 3.0, the HONOR 9X Pro offers a faster, full-frame gaming experience. Together with gamers
Be A Smart Shopper with HONOR
From today (30
Customers in the UK will receive a special bonus on all purcahses on Amazon and Argos from 27
