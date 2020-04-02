Quectel continues to lead the field in 5G technology as its 5G sub-6GHz module becomes available for mass deployment

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Quectel Wireless Solutions

RG500Q-EA

, a leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, today announced that its5G NR module has achieved commercial readiness and is now available to support global customers with mass deployment starting now. Featuring the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G modem, the RG500Q-EA is ideal for a variety of industrial and consumer IoT applications, including business routers, home gateways, customer premises equipment (CPE), MiFi, industrial IoT (IIoT), industrial laptops, PDAs, video surveillance, digital signage, 4K/8K live streaming and many other bandwidth-intensive use cases.

The Quectel RG500Q-EA supports major sub-6GHz frequency bands as well as worldwide LTE-A and WCDMA network coverage, allowing customers to deploy their IoT solutions flexibly in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Other key features of the RG500Q-EA include:

"We are very excited that the RG500Q-EA is now ready for commercial use as it reflects our continuing leadership in 5G technology. This step forward is a major milestone, accelerating and simplifying the roll-out of 5G applications across the globe," said Patrick Qian, CEO of Quectel. "As a world leader in IoT innovations, we have been offering 5G modules with best-in-class wireless performance and simple to integrate designs."

A pioneer of IoT innovation, Quectel was one of the first vendors to offer 5G NR modules and has a market-leading

5G portfolio

covering both sub-6GHz and mmWave technologies, delivered in LGA and M.2 form factors to perfectly cater for the differing demands of a wide range of IoT applications.

The full text is available on Quectel website:

https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/quectel-5G-sub-6GHz-module-becomes-available-for-mass-deployment.htm

