Quectel continues to lead the field in 5G technology as its 5G sub-6GHz module becomes available for mass deployment
Pubblicato il: 02/04/2020 15:03
SHANGHAI, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
The Quectel RG500Q-EA supports major sub-6GHz frequency bands as well as worldwide LTE-A and WCDMA network coverage, allowing customers to deploy their IoT solutions flexibly in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Other key features of the RG500Q-EA include:
"We are very excited that the RG500Q-EA is now ready for commercial use as it reflects our continuing leadership in 5G technology. This step forward is a major milestone, accelerating and simplifying the roll-out of 5G applications across the globe," said Patrick Qian, CEO of Quectel. "As a world leader in IoT innovations, we have been offering 5G modules with best-in-class wireless performance and simple to integrate designs."
A pioneer of IoT innovation, Quectel was one of the first vendors to offer 5G NR modules and has a market-leading
The full text is available on Quectel website:
About Quectel:
Quectel is the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, with a broad product portfolio covering the most recent wireless technologies of 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS and GNSS. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel provides one-stop services for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart cities, security, wireless gateways, industry, healthcare, agriculture, and environment monitoring.
For more information:
Contact: Ashley, +86-551-6586 9386*8016,