RobotShop and PurrSong Announce Distribution Exclusivity for LavvieBot S Automatic Litter Box

HEERLEN, Netherlands, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RobotShop.com, the world's leading robot store for all your robotic needs, announces today that it has partnered with PurrSong, Inc., maker of the newest and top of the line Automatic Litter Box the LavvieBot S. RobotShop is now the exclusive distributor of this revolutionary Robotic Litter Box for North-America and Europe.

RobotShop has been selling domestic robots for over 17 years, and will now offer the LavvieBot S to its customers across its multiple RobotShop stores in several languages, countries, and currencies as well as through its Resellers in North-America and Europe. RobotShop will continue to maintain its high level of standards for delivering quality of service to all its customers by dedicating its network of logistic centers and service centers to support all service requests during and even after the manufacturer's warranty period.

As of now this automatic litter box is available for pre-order on several of the RobotShop websites until first stock arrives in RobotShop warehouses this summer.

"It is my pleasure to announce that the Lavviebot will be available through RobotShop knowing its strong global presence and reputation in the robotics industry. The passion and confidence we have at PurrSong for the LavvieBot S was validated with RobotShop seeing promise in our product given their extensive experience with selling automated pet solutions throughout the world. This partnership is a perfect fit as it offers strong support for our mission to provide the absolute best in pet care solutions," states Taegu Noh, Founder and CEO of PurrSong.

Following its extensive R&D, the LavvieBot S is the safest and most innovative automatic, self-cleaning litter box on the market. The LavvieBot S does more than simply separate the clumps from the good litter after your cat has left the Litter Box. It refills itself automatically removing the chore of refilling it for up to 3 weeks. It also helps maintain indoor air quality as it keeps odors away with a natural gel deodorizer, it can differentiate between multiple cats and also tracks your cat's urinary health through the PurrSong App for you to make sure your cats stay healthy.

"We are very excited to partner with PurrSong to supply our customers in North-America and Europe with this new and innovative product," says Julie Gendron, VP Market Development at RobotShop. "We are positive that this product will benefit cat lovers and facilitate care for the animals we love."

According to experts, the Self-Cleaning Litter Box market is booming and with more than 150M cats in the USA and Europe and with our daily lives becoming more occupied, products such as the LavvieBot S will prove to be an indispensable life saver for many cat owners.

About PurrSong:

PurrSong, Inc. was founded to provide clearer understanding and communication between pets and humans with the use of technology. PurrSong is focused on inventing safe and smart pet care solutions for the convenience and comfort of pets and pet owners all around the world.

About RobotShop Inc.: RobotShop is the world's leading source of robotics technology. It provides personal, domestic, and professional robots, development platforms, kits, and specialized robotic parts. RobotShop is also an important source for robotics education, innovation, and research.

