VCC Live Offers Its Cloud Contact Center Software Free of Charge to Non-profit Organizations Tackling the Covid-19 Pandemic
Pubblicato il: 05/05/2020 10:01
BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to progress, many non-profit organizations are finding it increasingly hard to keep their operations running. VCC Live joins the movement of companies offering to help these organizations cope with the situation and announces the launch of its "Love to Help" initiative, which aims to offer the company's cloud-based contact center software for free to any non-profit organization relying on telephony to support the general public during this pandemic.
"One of our company's most important principles is to provide assistance, so extending this action to the general population in these difficult times wasn't a question for us," says Péter Málhai, Chief Revenue Officer at VCC Live.
Already two organizations, the
"We are proud to support the work of these organizations, whose teams' efforts are fundamental for the population at these times," reinforces Péter Málhai. "As international service and cloud technology providers, it is important for us to be able to help as many organizations as possible during this difficult situation."
Due to the flexibility of VCC Live's technology and the company's many years of experience in telephony, interested organizations can start using the software in a few days. If your organization is a non-profit entity striving to support and keep your country's population up to date during this time, allow us to help you. Get in touch at
About VCC Live
Founded by Szabolcs Tóth and Tamás Jalsovszky,
* The Love to Help initiative is ruled by Terms and Conditions. Consult it here:
