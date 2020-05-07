Richnerstutz Ltd: Covid-19 Solution for Retailers - Smart Counting System Helps Customers to Keep Their Distance
VILLMERGEN, Switzerland, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Extraordinary situations require extraordinary measures." These were the words of the CEO of one of Switzerland's largest event agencies when its turnover completely collapsed on 1 March due to the coronavirus. Richnerstutz Ltd. has developed a solution to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus with its specially developed CountMe
Governments have imposed drastic reductions to the recommended numbers of customers per floor area to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. In practice, affected companies are attempting to do so through controls by door personnel, entry ticket distribution systems or mobile barriers. The result is usually unsatisfactory and cost-intensive. An innovative, easy-to-install traffic light system is now set to implement the mandatory access controls effortlessly and cost-effectively, and measure customer flows. Above all, this will help retailers, restaurants and museums, railway stations, airports and even virus test centres.
Sensor automatically counts customers
CountMe
Innovative, flexible, creative
"When we had the idea, we immediately started developing it together. We tested the prototype after only a week, as we have the necessary knowledge and expertise, technology and material within the company," explains André Richner, CEO of Richnerstutz Ltd. "We are really happy to be making a significant contribution to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic."
Retailers in Europe are already measuring customer flows
The first CountMe
