Elementor Drives the Growth of WordPress as 7% of All WordPress Sites Are Now Built With the Platform
- 30% of Elementor's new users are new to WordPress as the company passes the 5 million website milestone
With the impact of the coronavirus forcing many businesses online, there has been a 32% increase in website building demand since the outbreak of the global pandemic in the US alone. The high adoption rate of Elementor is driving growth to the WordPress open-source movement, as over 30% of Elementor users are new to WordPress and are using it for the first time.
"Over a third of the websites in the world run on WordPress and Elementor is increasingly responsible for WordPress' dominance," says Elementor CEO, Yoni Luksenberg. "Our goal of enabling professional web creators to easily and painlessly build stunning websites according to their specific needs is being fulfilled as an amazing community has grown around our platform. Furthermore, to see that we are actually converting unaffiliated users to the WordPress community is very important to us as we become the de facto way for web creators to build WordPress websites."
In a move designed to support its users in a time of crisis, Elementor recently announced an early launch of its
Another indicator of the appreciation that Elementor has received from the WordPress community was recently seen with its second straight championship win in the annual Torque Magazine Plugin Madness bracket. Elementor came out on top of a field of 64 nominated plugins (out of 55,000 WordPress plugins) winning 82% of the popular vote in the final round.
Elementor is the leading website builder platform on WordPress. Serving over 5 million websites, Elementor's code-free, open-source platform, empowers web professionals including web developers, designers, and marketers in 152 markets. Elementor's mission is to radically simplify web building, enabling web professionals and agencies to unleash their creative and business potential. For more information visit
