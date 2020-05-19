Research by Huami Shows Smart Wearable Device Big Data could assist with alerting new trends related to COVID-19
Academic Studies Demonstrated the Smart Wearable Devices' Role in Early Alert of Epidemic Outbreaks and Public Health Management.
In the latest
This study
Under the Huami Privacy Policy and data protections, researchers collected heart rate, physical activity, sleep, and other physiological data related to the above symptoms based on smart wearable devices. De-identified sensor data of about 1.3 million users who wore Huami devices from July 1, 2017, to April 8, 2020 were obtained according to appropriate security control. All the users were notified that their de-identified data could potentially be used for academic research
Research found that, for every 1°C increase in human body temperature, heart rate increases by about 8.5 bpm
Huami researchers considered an individual's resting heart rate at 1.5 standard deviations higher than the personal average for 5 consecutive days, and sleep duration not less than 0.5 standard deviations from the personal average as the criterion to determine an abnormality.
The prediction model's analysis results show that in the listed cities of Wuhan, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hefei, and Nanjing, there was a clear outbreak period in the infection rate prediction curve for each city which corresponded to the epidemic's outbreak in each city.
Taking Wuhan as an example, the infection rate predicted by the model peaked on January 28
Given the lag between COVID-19 infection and the emergence of symptoms and diagnosis, the model-derived results are also consistent with the results of a retrospective study on COVID-19 conducted by the Chinese Center for Disease Control
More Efforts Towards COVID-19 and Health Management
Besides the academic research from Huami, Huami continued the efforts of Connect Health with Technology. The company has donated medical supplies and devices worth 11.5 million RMB during the coronavirus outbreak.
Amazfit, a self-brand of Huami, started to working on a transparent N95 face mask called Amazfit AERI to contribute more to the global health management and epidemic prevention. The product in concept features a transparent anti-fog cover and a translucent frame. Wearers' facial expressions can be seen even if they wear masks, easing the social distancing and allowing wearers to unlock their phones with Face ID. The Innovative Amazfit AERI can clean itself and last for several weeks. In April, the avant-garde
For combating COVID-19, Huami also partnered with China National Clinical Research Center of Respiratory Disease (NCRCRD) and Guangdong Nanshan Medical Innovation Institute which led by Dr. Nanshan Zhong to build up a smart wearable joint laboratory. Based on Huami smart wearable technology and powerful computing algorithms, the lab aims to help COVID-19 recovered patients follow-up care and management through the NCRCRD big data platform.
