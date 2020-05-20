Huawei Enterprise BG Joins Ecosystem Partners to Scale New Heights in Industry Digitization

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the COVID-19 global outbreak, industry digitization has entered a new phase of explosive development — a sign of the market's strong resilience and its great potential for growth. Digitization can drive innovation in both government management models and business models of vertical industries, as well as boost production and service efficiency. With this in mind, what is the direction of digital transformation in various industries, and how should they transform? What advantages can Huawei bring in helping enterprise customers achieve business success? At the Huawei Global Analyst Summit 2020 (HAS 2020) on May 19, Huawei Enterprise Business Group shared its insights into industry trends and challenges it currently faces with global analysts and media. Huawei Enterprise Business Group will work with partners to explore the industry digitization market and help customers accelerate digitization and intelligence processes.

"2019 has been an especially bumpy and tough year for Huawei. However, we successfully tackled challenges by remaining focused on resolving customer issues and creating value," said Mr. Peng Zhongyang, Director of the Board, President of the Enterprise Business Group, Huawei. "With over 30 years of industry experience and accumulated capabilities, we have an in-depth understanding of industry and customer needs. Huawei provides competitive ICT products and solutions that span multiple product domains. This is why many customers have chosen Huawei to be their partner as they go digital. Huawei's success is a result of our heavy investment in R&D and continuous innovation. In the digital era, together with our 90,000-strong R&D teams, we will dive into the digital transformation market and develop scenario-specific solutions for government and enterprise customers. We will collaborate with all partners to build a robust ecosystem. Huawei is committed to becoming the preferred partner in customers' digital transformation, and so together, let's build the core for a great digital era."

Due to external environmental changes, Huawei has great confidence to achieve its challenging new goals. Firstly, the development and unified application of new ICT technologies such as 5G, AI, and cloud computing has significantly accelerated the digital transformation in vertical industries. Secondly, due to the pandemic, governments and enterprises around the world have now realized that digital transformation is imperative. Therefore, the power and potential of a digital world is evident.

Mr. Qiu Heng, President of Global Marketing for Huawei's Enterprise BG, introduced the business performance and objectives of Huawei Enterprise BG in 2019 during his "Bring Digital to Every Organization" speech. With support from global customers and partners, Huawei Enterprise BG achieved a sales revenue of CNY 89.7 billion in 2019, 86% of which came from partner contribution. Huawei serves more than 50,000 enterprise customers worldwide. Furthermore, 228 of the Fortune Global 500, and 58 of the Fortune Global 100 have chosen Huawei and Huawei's partners to assist them in digital transformation. In Shenzhen alone, Huawei has helped more than 1800 enterprises implement digital transformation across finance, transportation, manufacturing, electric power, education, and healthcare. In the future, Huawei will continue to empower customers' business success by leading industrial digital transformation, driving campus and data center reforms, and developing cutting-edge star products.

Huawei has been promoting digitization in the transportation industry for 20 years. By deeply integrating 5G, AI, and ICT within the industry, Huawei has helped transportation customers improve safety, efficiency, and experience in all areas. Mr. Xiang Xi, Vice President of Huawei's Global Transportation BU, shared Huawei's experience in the transportation sector, "With the transportation industry becoming more integrated in the future, Huawei will continue to cooperate with ecosystem partners to build a unified comprehensive transportation system by focusing on 'One ID for Travel, One Order for Logistics, and One Brain for Operations and Supervision'."

The digital transformation of the financial services industry strives to be "fully digital, fully intelligent, and fully open". Due to the pandemic, the financial services industry has never been more confident and determined to implement digital operations. In addition, the financial services industry has demonstrated its advantages and value in conducting digital operations with new technologies. Mr. Vincent Chen, CTO of Huawei's Global Financial Services BU, said that Huawei will continue to leverage its innovative technology and leading practices in ICT infrastructure to help financial institutions execute business strategies such as inclusive finance, as well as data-driven business innovation and open banking in order to deliver stable, secure and agile financial services.

The energy industry is facing challenges such as energy transformation, low-carbon needs, energy security, and friendly interaction in energy consumption. Mr. Xia Wenbo, Chief Digital Transformation Officer of Huawei EBG Global Energy Industry, believes that these challenges will accelerate the transformation and upgrade of the electric power industry. "Huawei will work with customers in the electric power industry to promote the application of cloud computing, big data, 5G, and AI technologies in the industry, thereby ensuring secure and stable running of the power grid, supporting large-scale new energy access, and improving operational efficiency. In addition, this will help develop new services and accelerate the industry's digital transformation," said Xia.

In the future, Huawei will build the foundation for digital China and the core for a digital world based on "New Connectivity, New Computing, New Platforms, and New Ecosystems".

