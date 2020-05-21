Wealth Dynamix Wins XCelent Overall Award in Celent Wealth Management Client Onboarding Report
Pubblicato il: 21/05/2020 09:01
LONDON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
The new XCelent Overall award is judged according to the positive work displayed across all categories, by all participating vendors. "Wealth Dynamix is the winner of the XCelent Overall category due to its strong performance across each of the ABCD categories," the report stated. Its "robust client lifecycle management system and its sophisticated AML system combines the results of multiple KYC processes and assigns a risk score, automatically altering the compliance workflow involved."
Celent also ranked Wealth Dynamix as the second strongest solution in the Advanced Functionality category, scoring top marks for its AI, user interface, integration methods, and APIs.
"Wealth Dynamix was borne to address the need to deliver world class, client-centric service, throughout the client lifecycle, while maintaining a defensible audit trail. No other solution spans the entire client journey or empowers wealth managers to service clients efficiently and with insight. Our sole focus on wealth management makes Wealth Dynamix the top choice for firms wanting to achieve process efficiencies, enrich client service and ensure compliance," he said.