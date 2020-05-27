TEKLYNX Partners with Epson on Development of Native Printer Drivers for New ColorWorks C6000-Series On-Demand Colour Label Printers
Pubblicato il: 27/05/2020 05:00
New RFID and barcode label software further optimizes color label quality and print speeds for manufacturers around the globe
AUCH, France, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
With a longstanding history and partnership supporting customers around the world, TEKLYNX and Epson team up again to respond to manufacturers' growing needs and compliance requirements to implement
This innovative development makes it easy for industrial and commercial manufacturing organisations to add high resolution artwork to labels while combining dynamic serialization, data, and barcodes into color labels for high-volume production use.
When combining the
"The power of TEKLYNX barcode label design software, combined with Epson's ColorWorks label printers, is making it easier than ever to create dynamic on-demand color labels – creating even more control and efficiencies for our customers," said Travis Wayne, product manager, TEKLYNX Americas, Inc. "It is exciting to see the opportunities this provides for manufacturers around the world to barcode better."
For additional information on TEKLYNX CODESOFT barcode label design software visit
To learn more about Epson, please visit:
About TEKLYNXTEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. To learn more