MetaCompliance Release the Definitive Playbook for Changing Cyber Security Culture

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cyber Security specialist, MetaCompliance, has announced the publication of a new book, titled Cyber Security Awareness For Dummies.

As cybercrime becomes more organised and sophisticated than ever before, the book aims to act as an indispensable resource for implementing behavioural change and creating a culture of cyber awareness in organisations.

According to recent studies, the total annual cost of cybercrime for a company has jumped from $11.7 million in 2017 to a record high of $13 million. It has also been well documented that employee negligence has been responsible for some of the worst cyber breaches in history.

It is estimated that almost 90% of all cyber attacks are caused by human error. Such statistics highlight the prevalence of security threats that organisations face today and the need to ensure Cyber Security awareness at all levels.

Written by MetaCompliance CEO, Robert O'Brien and published in partnership with Wiley, Cyber Security Awareness For Dummies provides organisations with a best practice approach to implementing a Cyber Security awareness program.

Robert O'Brien, award-winning Cyber Security thought leader and Cyber Security Awareness For Dummies Author, said "We have noticed a significant shift in the Cyber Security landscape in recent years. Organisations of every size and in every industry have become potential targets for cybercriminals and new threats are continually emerging. It is critical that staff are aware of these cyber threats.

"Over the past 12 years, MetaCompliance has developed a wealth of experience helping our clients develop and implement staff Cyber Security awareness programs that work. Organisations recognise the need to implement a cyber awareness plan, but it can be difficult to know where to start. We knew that there was a real need to create a definitive playbook for changing Cyber Security culture.

"Cyber Security Awareness For Dummies seeks to support organisations to truly change Cyber Security behaviours, create a culture around Cyber Security awareness, and educate employees about the important role they play in safeguarding their organisation."

Published in the well-known "… for Dummies" style, the format is exactly what you would expect from a Dummies Guide, with step-by-step directions, tips, and advice all laid out according to Wiley's guidelines that have helped make the format so successful.

Not only will the Dummies Guide be invaluable for those responsible for implementing Cyber Security awareness programs, but it will also help to provide employees with insight about their role in mitigating risk and help to secure valuable 'buy-in' within organisations.

