World Leader in Resilient Timing Presents Spectratime mRO-50

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia, the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions and space-based atomic clocks, has introduced a breakthrough low SWaP-C Miniaturized Rubidium Oscillator,
The Spectratime mRO-50 provides a one-day holdover below 1µs and a retrace below 1 x 10
With these competitive advantages, the Spectratime mRO-50 Miniaturized Rubidium Oscillator provides accurate frequency and precise time synchronization to mobile applications, such as military radio-pack systems in GNSS-denied environments. Its operating temperature of-10°C to 60°C (military version extended to -40°C to 75°C) is also ideal for UAVs and underwater applications.
Orolia is the world leader in space-based atomic clocks and an industry leader in high-end crystal, rubidium, hydrogen maser and integrated GPS/GNSS clocks. The company also provides testing instruments for space missions that rely on high precision atomic clock technology. Orolia's Atomic Clocks team received the
"Through Orolia's continuous commitment to innovation, we are proud to offer our customers more precise PNT data in a cutting-edge, lightweight form factor for mobile missions," said Orolia's Atomic Clocks Product Line Director, Jean-Charles Chen.
For Spectratime mRO-50 product details, applications and technical information, please attend our Microwave Journal Webinar on June 15, 2020.
About OroliaOrolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS-denied environments. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide.
