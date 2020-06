Appian Announces CampusPass™ Solution for Universities

CampusPass™ enables school administrators to coordinate the complexities of returning their community to campus while prioritizing health, safety, and data privacy in the wake of COVID-19

MCLEAN, Virginia, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced a new COVID-19 pandemic solution to help school administrators ensure a safe and healthy return-to-campus for students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors. The

Appian CampusPass

solution

, built on Appian's Low-code Automation Platform and developed in conjunction with the University of South Florida, runs on the Appian HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud. Appian CampusPass is deployable in a matter of hours, assisting coordination and communication with all members of the university to restart and maintain a healthy campus.

"The health and safety of students, faculty, and staff is our most important concern during this pandemic," said Sidney Fernandes, CIO of the University of South Florida. "Coordinating and communicating across all departments and tens of thousands of students poses a significant challenge for universities, and Appian is the platform that brings us all together safely and securely."

Appian CampusPass helps university professionals intelligently manage the complexities of returning students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors to campus, while maintaining the privacy and security of personal health information. The solution centralizes and automates COVID-19-related data collection and processing, daily health status validation, isolation protocols, and more. Because the solution is low-code, it can be easily modified to fit the specific and evolving needs of an academic institution. CampusPass is mobile ready out-of-the-box for Android and iOS.

Key capabilities of the solution include:

The Appian CampusPass solution will be available for purchase starting on July 1, 2020.

