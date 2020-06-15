Value Xd Changes the Face of Impact Investing With the Launch of Value Xd Impact Platform

Firm has created the first analytical ecosystem for sustainable impact investment

Value Xd

, the cutting edge and unique cloud-based analytics platform with analytical technology that reinterprets and covers the entire value chain, has today announced the launch of Value Xd Impact - the world's first analytical ecosystem for sustainable impact investing at the Responsible Investor Digital Festival.

Dr Armen Papazian, Founder and Chief Executive, Value Xd: "Since the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016 and the conception of the UN Sustainable Development Goals investors have been tasked with aligning their investments with these new targets and objectives. As such, they need flexible and efficient platforms to achieve this, which is why we developed a private analytical ecosystem dedicated to impact investing. The time is now to try and stem the effects of climate change for future generations, and Value Xd Impact can play an integral role."

This groundbreaking platform provides investors with unique modules that create the ability to design their impact responsibly.

Value Xd Impact

reinterprets the analytical value chain, allowing investors to transfer their ESG and sustainability values to analytical tools in order to maximise their impact and help them deliver on their responsibilities. By doing so, it creates greater efficiency, transparency and effectiveness for investors.

Data is the raw material in all analytical projects; equations and algorithms are the analytical actions that are applied to data, with the outputs then used to make decisions in business and finance. However, in the most commonly used analytics software, equations sit behind the raw material, creating a fundamental architectural issue. Value Xd's platforms are game changers because the equations sit above and in front of the raw material, as universal abstract tools that can be applied and shared globally at any time. Furthermore, equations on the Value Xd platform are always written in mathematical language, and not coder invented abbreviations. Value Xd Impact breaks the boundaries of responsible, sustainable impact investing and takes it to the next level.

Alex Grigoryan, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Value Xd: "The technology we have developed is unique and unparalleled. Through innovative coding work, we transformed many of the elements of analytical modelling and presentation, introducing flow and efficiency where there was only tediousness, providing a unique user experience that makes analytics more effective."

Value Xd Impact also provides the user a diverse set of pre-designed and pre-assembled tools. These are offered through the Add-On library which is a living library of downloadable and applicable models serving a specific analytical purpose. These Add-Ons cover a wide variety of topics and fields, relevant to investors and their investee companies, including conventional and commonly used tools along with other new and more holistic ones, such as space value optimisation and other emissions calculators and projectors.

Papazian concludes: "The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered an intense stage in the already ongoing process of digital transformation. What makes this phase very special is that this digital deepening is accompanied by a change of mantra, forcing a radical change in philosophy and approach. From a world that was often driven to compete, we now find ourselves in a world keen to collaborate.

"Indeed, this change of attitude was a critical requirement for our global response to climate change. In this new chapter, technology has become a central conduit of trust, and a cornerstone for value creation, sharing and exchange. Value Xd Impact is designed as an analytical ecosystem for sustainable impact investing, a universe that facilitates and enhances the creation and sharing of analytical intelligence on a global scale."

About Value Xd:

Value Xd Ltd is a UK HQ-ed and registered cloud-based analytics platform provider. Value Xd was recently listed as one of the Top 33 Tech Start-ups in the UK by Tech Nation and was ranked 14th in the South West Tech Innovation rankings by Business Cloud.

