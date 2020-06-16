ACT | The App Association Statement on the European Commission investigation into Apple's App Store rules

BRUSSELS, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ACT | The App Association released a statement from chairperson and founder Mike Sax on the European Commission's decision to open investigations into Apple's App Store rules.

"We note the opening of the investigation and would like to underline to the European Commission the fact that the App Store makes it possible for thousands of small European developers to easily create and distribute their products and services worldwide, to the benefit of consumers. The store provides quality, security, and better user experience, essential for SMEs such as our members to build consumer confidence.

"The App Store has seen tremendous success and innovation from small app makers because every developer is treated the same way, no matter their size, putting smaller developers on a level playing field with the big brands. Making exceptions for larger players with more bargaining power would distort competition and lead to higher costs for small developers. The app ecosystem works because everyone is part of it, and we will work to make sure the Commission hears the voice of small app makers, and not just big brands, so companies of all sizes can continue to thrive in the App Store."

About the App Association: ACT | The App Association represents more than 5,000 app makers and connected device companies in the mobile economy. Organisation members leverage the connectivity of smart devices to create innovative solutions that make our lives better. ACT | The App Association is the leading industry resource on market strategy, regulated industries, privacy, and security.

