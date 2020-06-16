Alira Health connects clinical research and real-world medical care through the acquisition of Care Factory, SAS

Real-world data, coupled with Alira Health's lifecycle approach, offers clients deeper insights and patient-centric approaches to drive transformation across healthcare.

), a leading international healthcare and life sciences advisory firm, announced that it has acquired Care Factory (), a consulting firm headquartered in Paris, France, with expertise in real-world evidence based on large centralized patient data systems. The acquisition represents a fundamental step for the firm as it develops its real-world evidence platform and further connects patients, providers, payers, and industry.

"Alira Health's mission is to enable healthcare transformation, and by uniting medical technology development and medical care, we can more quickly and effectively continue to transform the patient experience and raise the standard of care," said Gabriele Brambilla, Chief Executive Officer at Alira Health. "Patient-centric real-world evidence is key to our mission, and Care Factory, with its exceptional team of real-world evidence and data science experts, brings unmatched knowledge and analytics capabilities of EHR databases."

Care Factory delivers various studies based on the SNDS, a French database collecting claims from over 66 million patients. Care Factory's ability to analyze such data provides Alira Health's clients, including healthcare institutions, providers, and industries, with actionable insights derived from real-world care settings.

"Care Factory was founded on the realization that the market entry of new health products and care strategies must be based on a thorough analysis of care pathways and the demonstration of value enabled by the new massive healthcare databases," said Daniel Szeftel, co-founder of Care Factory. "The continuation of this approach within Alira Health gives a new impetus to Care Factory, and more opportunities to impact patient care."

Leading the Care Factory program is Romain Finas, who recently joined the firm as Vice President of Real-World Evidence. "Healthcare systems generate oceans of data every day. As part of Alira Health, Care Factory spans the entire value chain of real-world evidence to analyze that data, from data strategy design and processing to innovative medico-economic methodologies."

Based in Paris, France, Romain brings deep expertise in real-world data, healthcare workflow optimization, and pharmaceutical experience to his new role.

Care Factory's co-founders, Daniel Szeftel and Pierre Hornus, will continue with the organization, ensuring a seamless transition for the firm's current clients and continued commitment to the French market, which will continue to be home to Care Factory and Alira Health France, led by Benjamin Chambon, the firm's co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer.

About Alira Health:Alira Health is an international advisory firm on the frontlines of healthcare transformation. We provide a suite of integrated services designed to help healthcare and life science companies innovate and grow across their solutions lifecycle.

Alira Health was founded in 1999 and is based outside of Boston, MA, U.S. It has offices in San Francisco, CA, U.S.; Paris, France; Barcelona, Spain; Munich, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Basel and Geneva, Switzerland.

About Care Factory:Care Factory is a rapidly growing consulting firm based in Paris, France.

With expertise in real-world evidence, healthcare economics and outcomes research, and medico-economics, Care Factory works with clients across the healthcare ecosystem, including manufacturers, public and private payers, and healthcare establishments, to drive innovation, market access, care path optimization, and patient support.

