PlantSnap brings plant recognition to Snapchat

TELLURIDE, Colorado, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

PlantSnap

Snapchat

, the world's most technologically advanced, comprehensive and accurate plant identification and social media app, was announced today as a new partner for Snapchat's Scan platform, which delivers helpful, delightful, and relevant experiences through Snapchat's camera. Nowusers can identify over 600,000 plants right from the Snapchat Camera.

PlantSnap's machine learning algorithm will then analyze and recognize the plant and instantly display the name of the plant on the screen. This will begin rolling out today.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8736351-plantsnap-plant-identification-app-announces-snapchat-scan-partnership/

"It's important for us to understand that we are a part of nature, not apart from it, and that it's our responsibility to protect our world for future generations. So, we created a tool that encourages people to stop and explore the beauty and wonder of the world they live in," said Eric Ralls, Founder/CEO of PlantSnap. "By bringing people back to nature through the use of technology, PlantSnap helps both young and old feel like they are an integral part of this amazing planet. Together, we can help the world understand that we are stewards of the Earth, not owners."

PlantSnap not only reconnects people to nature but also creates a database of plants that provides useful information to hobbyists and professionals alike. PlantSnap is translated into 37 languages and currently used in over 200 countries every day. With over 620,000 plants now in our database and 35 million+ installs so far, PlantSnap has become THE go-to app for gardeners, hikers, landscape designers, teachers, students, foragers, and anyone who enjoys nature.

"At PlantSnap, we're reigniting interest in the beauty and wonder of nature and the amazing plant life that surrounds us every day, while empowering scientists and nature enthusiasts with the technology to catalog and share their discoveries," said Ralls. "What is most compelling about this integration of PlantSnap into Snapchat is that it gives us the opportunity to engage with Snapchat's 229 million daily active users, many of whom are part of Gen Z, in hopes of capturing their interest in plants while instilling into them an eternal love and respect for nature and the environment."

The scanned plant photo and naming result will be shown inside the Snapchat user interface, along with a link to "Learn more" about the plant through the PlantSnap app.

About PlantSnap

Instantly identify plants of all kinds: flowers, trees, succulents, mushrooms, cacti and more! PlantSnap is the revolutionary plant identification app from

Earth.com

built to help you instantly identify plants in a snap. It provides the user with a unique platform to explore the natural world in everyday life. Averaging over 500,000 snaps taken in 200+ countries per day, PlantSnap is a simple way for all Earth citizens to play a role in protecting and saving the environment simply by snapping photos of plants everywhere you go.