Planon Develops Comprehensive Set of 40 Use Cases for a Safe and Controlled Workplace Re-entry Strategy
Pubblicato il: 17/06/2020 15:06
Planon user community benefits from comprehensive use cases covering 9 pivotal processes within one integrated software solution to ensure a safe workplace re-entry
BRIGHTON, England, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, the leading global provider of integrated software solutions to enhance real estate and facility management processes, announced that it has released
'With this comprehensive series of use-cases we can enrich our existing Planon solution and strategise how we will re-open our workplaces in a safe and phased way,' said Romy van Overbeek, Facility Manager, Royal Ahold Delhaize NV.
A successful workplace re-entry strategy is far more complex than just adjusting floor plans and room capacity and relates to many adjacent processes. Planon's
"It's Planon's mission to be a partner for our customers in improving and digitising their building operations, creating healthy and engaging workplaces for their building users, and making the best use of their critical resources," said Pierre Guelen, CEO of Planon. "Planon is proud to step up and support the needs of our user community as we tackle this global challenge together."
Planon continues to develop new use cases for pandemic response and control in the workplace. If you'd like an overview of what Planon can offer, download
About Planon
With over 35 years of experience, Planon is the leading global provider of innovative software, proven best practices and professional services that help building owners and occupiers, commercial service providers, and financial controllers to streamline business processes for buildings, assets, workplaces and people.