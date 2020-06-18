"Composable Commerce" Establishes New Paradigm for Modern eCommerce Innovation
Hyper-connected customers, complex business models, and the rapid pace of emerging technologies have necessitated new architectural approaches that build upon MACH and JAMstack components to capitalize on the next wave of digital commerce innovation
"We have a complex and dynamic business, so embracing Composable Commerce will be key to our ability to achieve our digital commerce vision in a way that enables us to move fast, support our unique business requirements, and delight our customers and partners." Rebecca Hicks, Senior Manager Digital Experience, Pella Corporation
"As more B2B businesses embrace eCommerce, and as the lines between traditional B2B and B2C business models become increasingly blurred, organizations need to rethink their tech stack. Flexibility and agility are key. I have seen some of the more traditional, rigid "platform" approaches struggle to adapt to the unique eCommerce requirements of B2B organizations. The Composable Commerce approach holds the promise of allowing brands to gain greater control over how they deliver eCommerce initiatives with complex requirements and multiple routes to market, and do so in an agile manner." - Brian Beck, Author, "Billion Dollar B2B Ecommerce" and Managing Partner, Enceiba
"As pioneers of headless commerce back in 2011, we embarked on a mission to help the market overcome the inflexibility of monolithic solutions. Over the years, as new concepts such as Omni-Channel and Unified Commerce emerged, Elastic Path has been there to support new innovative models and applications. As a continued evolution and refinement of these concepts, we are thrilled to spearhead Composable Commerce as the next step on this journey by providing an approach for enabling companies to fully leverage composable services and capabilities to unlock significant commerce innovation, creativity, and adaptable business models." Sal Visca, Chief Technology Officer, Elastic Path
About Elastic PathElastic Path is the company powering mission-critical digital commerce for the world's leading brands, such as Tesla, Intuit, Pella, Deckers Brands, T-Mobile, and over 250 other leading enterprises. As relentless innovators, Elastic Path pioneered the
