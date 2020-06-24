EdgeVerve Positioned as a 'Leader' in Process Discovery and Mining by NelsonHall

BENGALURU, India, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

EdgeVerve Systems

Infosys,

, a wholly-owned subsidiary ofwas recently positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation And Assessment Tool (NEAT), 2020 in the Automation Focus market segment. NEAT's evaluation analyzed the performance of vendors offering process discovery and mining technology.

The NEAT evaluated 15 vendors on both their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and their 'ability to meet client future requirements'. EdgeVerve Systems was rated as a leader for exhibiting both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet client future requirements.

NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation highlighted EdgeVerve System's strength as –

The report cites, "EdgeVerve's AssistEdge Discover, in the past 1.5 years, has taken strides to deliver value to its clients. The platform's RPA-related features are well developed, which is no surprise considering the company has a history in that space."

AssistEdge Discover, EdgeVerve's process discovery offering empowers organizations with deep process insights, driving success, and impact across the organization in the areas of process transformation, automation strategy, operational productivity, audit and compliance.

