Dense Air Partners With Spark to Enhance Mobile Broadband Services in New Zealand

Spark makes first live call using Dense Air's 'Radio-Network-as-a-Service' solution and executes spectrum swap to maximize efficient delivery of 4G and 5G services.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dense Air today announced that in conjunction with Spark it made the first live call via Dense Air's 'Radio-Network-as-a-Service' solution. Both voice and data calls, including Voice-over-LTE calls, were made over Dense Air's 2.6 GHz radio network, directly into Spark's core network. This integration between networks opens up the potential for Spark to deliver targeted capacity and coverage in a flexible, agile manner that hasn't been easily available previously.

In addition, Spark and Dense Air have agreed on a spectrum swap in the 2.6 GHz band which allows Dense Air to align their spectrum holdings into contiguous 2x35 MHz blocks. Spark and Dense Air believe that the reallocation will result in more efficient use of spectrum and therefore create the potential for better mobile services for New Zealanders.

Dense Air is a new class of network operator, that 'enhances and extends' the coverage and capacity of existing Mobile Networks and operates as a 'Carrier of Carriers', typically on a neutral host basis. Dense Air uses a comprehensive portfolio of 4G and 5G small cells to offer their 'Radio Network-as-a Service' to Mobile Operators in Dense Air's licensed spectrum which is dedicated to small cells for densification/extension deployments. Dense Air also provides the technology platforms and operational support to enable targeted deployment of these small cells to the most beneficial locations.

Paul Senior, CEO of Dense Air said "We are very pleased to announce this first live call over Spark's network, and the realignment of our spectrum holdings in NZ. In combination with the recently offered 40 MHz of 3.5 GHz spectrum, Dense Air is well positioned to help New Zealanders get the best possible Mobile Services".

Renee Mateparae, Technology Evolution Lead at Spark said "Dense Air's solutions provide options to extend our coverage and capacity in non-traditional ways. We continue to evaluate these solutions which could help keep Kiwis better connected in higher density areas like large buildings and high foot traffic locations such as central city districts and shopping malls.

What is Dense Air?

About DENSE AIR:

Dense Air is headquartered in London, UK and has spectrum assets in Ireland, Belgium, Portugal, New Zealand and Australia; it's target launch markets. Dense Air provides unique "carrier of carriers" neutral host small cell services to deliver cost effective densification to any existing 4G or 5G Mobile Carrier or Service Provider. Dense Air New Zealand is based in Auckland, and will begin offering commercial services in 2020.

About Spark

As New Zealand's leading digital services company, Spark New Zealand's purpose is to help all of New Zealand win big in a digital world. Spark provides mobile, broadband and digital services to millions of New Zealanders and thousands of New Zealand businesses.

