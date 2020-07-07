Anywhere365 Acquires PeterConnects to Further Expand Its Cloud Contact Center and Enterprise Dialogue Management Solutions Offering

ATLANTA, LONDON, BRUSSELS, and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere365, the leading provider for Enterprise Dialogue Management and a pioneer in customer service technology for Microsoft Teams, acquires PeterConnects, a provider of advanced communications software solutions for the unified collaboration platforms of Microsoft and Cisco, including the cloud offerings of Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex Calling and Broadworks. PeterConnects is Anywhere365's third acquisition in the last year and leverages the €60 million minority investment received from growth capital firm Bregal Milestone.

The acquisition accelerates the growth of the leading global omnichannel communications software provider, allowing Anywhere365 to further expand its Microsoft-centric Contact Center and Enterprise Dialogue Management offering. PeterConnects' rich product portfolio delivers market leading Receptionist and Attendant Console functionalities to Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex Teams and Broadworks.

Lucas de Clercq, the current CEO of PeterConnects, will join Anywhere365 as a Product Director of the newly established Reception and Attendant Productivity division, directly reporting to Gijs Geurts, Founder and CEO of Anywhere365.

"This combination will strengthen our position in the global market for omnichannel communications software and will allow us to better serve our joint customer base of over 2500 enterprise clients, in 60+ countries, including dozens of Fortune Global 500 corporations. Being part of the Anywhere365 platform will also create significant opportunities for our partner ecosystem and all of our employees, and we look forward to working with the Anywhere365 team," says Lucas de Clercq.

PeterConnects' international team will immediately join the Anywhere365 Group and strengthen its existing sales, product development and support coverage. Anywhere365 will expand its country specific business units, with local presence in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France and Singapore.

"We have been impressed by PeterConnects' growth trajectory, the quality of its product suite and their focus on customer service, which we feel are unique and highly complementary to our own. With a combined offering spanning a complete suite of cloud contact center solutions, backoffice integrations and add-ons for the leading unified communications environments, we are working towards our ambition of transitioning the world away from legacy on-premises systems to achieve significant efficiencies in cloud contact center and reception attendant operations. Digital transformation is accelerating at a record pace and our success proves that customers value the reduction of unnecessary dialogues that Anywhere365 brings. We look forward to welcoming the PeterConnects team and further strengthening our global footprint," says Gijs Geurts, Founder and CEO of Anywhere365.

Anywhere365's acquisition of PeterConnects will give enterprise businesses across the world the opportunity to gain a strong competitive advantage with Anywhere365's Cloud Contact Center and Dialogue Management solutions. It will allow them to streamline their communications by taking advantage not only of their current channels, but of everything the cloud has to offer.

