Stamus Networks Announces General Availability of Scirius Threat Radar - a New Module for its Network Detection and Response Solution

New flagship software provides response-ready threat insights to save time and mitigate risk

Stamus Networks

, a fast-growing cybersecurity software company, today announced the general availability Scirius Threat Radar™, a new software module that sits atop its 3-tier network detection and response solution, Scirius Security Platform™.

The new capabilities completely redefine the network cyber threat hunting process from a traditional alert-driven model to an asset-centric approach, allowing the analyst to more clearly understand the threat impact and accelerate incident response.

Scirius Threat Radar adds three important concepts to the existing Scirius Security Platform:

"We are proud to officially introduce Scirius Threat Radar to our customers," said Ken Gramley, chief executive officer of Stamus Networks. "With these additions to the Scirius Security Platform, organizations can further reduce the complexity and cost of implementing network detection and response. Scirius Threat Radar helps security teams know more, respond sooner, and more effectively mitigate risk to their organizations."

In addition to the introduction of Scirius Threat Radar, the company is announcing the latest release of software (U.35) for the entire suite of Scirius Security Platform, adding performance improvements, advanced threat hunting filters, as well as enhancements for encrypted traffic, GRE tunnels, Splunk integration, and others.

About Stamus Networks

Stamus Networks believes cybersecurity professionals should spend less time pouring through noisy alerts and more time mitigating risks by responding to real threats targeting their organization's critical assets. Founded by the creators of the widely-deployed open-source SELKS platform, Stamus Networks offers Scirius Security Platform that collects event data from enhanced Suricata detection (IDS), real-time network traffic analysis (NTA) and organizational context into an advanced analytics engine to create a powerful network detection and response system with enriched threat hunting. With Scirius, you get unprecedented visibility and meaningful insights, giving you the tools to rapidly respond to incidents and mitigate your risk. For more information visit:

stamus-networks.com

