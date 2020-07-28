Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth

SHENZHEN, China, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's Executive Director and President of the Carrier BG Ryan Ding delivered a keynote speech at the Better World Summit 2020 today. According to Ding, as the COVID-19 crisis continues globally, carriers need to be prepared in four areas of network construction and business development to quickly unleash network potential and inspire business growth.

1. Carriers need to maximize the value of existing networks. They should make the most of their networks and rapidly expand their capacity by using software or adding boards or replacing RRUs. This can help them respond to the soaring data traffic during the pandemic and optimize site TCO.

2. Carriers should focus on user experience and build the best 5G networks. The best network experience brings the biggest commercial success. In South Korea, for example, carriers are seeing lucrative gains from building the best 5G networks and offering users the best experience. Huawei will continue to help carriers deliver the best possible user experience and quickly monetize 5G network capabilities.

3. Carriers need to speed up 5G commercialization in B2B for more business opportunities. 5G is entering a new development phase, and the B2B market is key for carriers' commercial success. Carriers need to choose the right industries and build new 5G capabilities targeting B2B. They also need to push for unified industry standards to accelerate 5G adoption at scale in B2B.

4. Carriers need to build future-oriented target networks. The telecoms industry needs to think hard about how their networks can be adapted to the ever-changing needs of individuals, families, and businesses as well as how to support the development of the digital economy. Huawei will continue to help carriers build future-oriented target networks to support their continued success.

Other speakers at today's session include Liang Baojun, Senior Vice President at China Unicom; Liu Jian, General Manager of Department of Government and Enterprise Service at China Mobile; Choi Yoon Ho, Vice President of AR/VR Service at LG U+; Phil Kendall, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics; and Peng Honghua, President of 5G Product Line at Huawei.

