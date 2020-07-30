5G + Cloud + AI: Huawei Works with Carriers to Power New ICT Infrastructure

SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Better World Summit 2020, Huawei announced that it will continuously work with global carriers to build new ICT infrastructure that runs on innovative 5G, cloud, and AI technologies to enable intelligent transformation across numerous industries. China Telecom shared how they develop differentiated 5G + cloud + AI service capabilities based on cloud-network synergy.

Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei International Cloud & AI Business Dept, delivered a speech 5G + Cloud + AI: Power New ICT Infrastructure. Ms. Shi said, "Industry customers have prominent requirements for cloud-based and intelligent office and production systems. Carriers need to build their own or collaborate with others to introduce cloud and AI capabilities as soon as possible. This will help drive the readiness of their 5G operation and business to achieve 5G commercial success."

Hu Zhiqiang, General Manager of the Cloud Computing Branch of China Telecom. Mr. Hu said, "Huawei's partnership with China Telecom has lasted many years. We have completed multiple success cases using innovative 5G, cloud, and AI products that have helped achieve win-win results with our customers. China Telecom knows that cloud-network synergy is the core of the new ICT infrastructure, and has developed e-Cloud featuring premium capabilities."

5G business success requires not only investment in networks, but also 5G operation and business readiness.

Huawei will work with carriers to build new ICT infrastructure that runs on 5G, cloud, and AI technologies and architecture innovation.

