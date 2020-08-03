Flowhaven Opens London Office, Announces 2020 Momentum
World's fastest-growing brand licensing solution celebrates London office, new clients
LONDON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading licensing relationship management technology platform,
Built on Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM, Flowhaven provides a centralized, end-to-end solution that helps companies manage and scale their brand licensing programs.
In January, Flowhaven expanded beyond its Helsinki headquarters with an
"The UK is Europe's largest licensing market. The country is home to the international offices of most US brands and has a vast number of domestic brands that continue to grow and perform extremely well," says Kalle Törmä, CEO and founder.
"The continued growth we are seeing in our client base made the decision to open a standalone office in the UK an easy choice," says Jeremy Robinson. "From there I am perfectly placed to be able to work alongside the UK team and customers, as well as liaise with and travel to colleagues and prospects in other locations. The rapid pace of development we are seeing in our customer base and system capabilities are a fantastic combination and I am very excited by the discussions we are having, and the continued future development for Flowhaven"
Recent customer signing
At the end of last year, Flowhaven closed a $5.2 million (€4.75 million) seed round of financing.
