Top Five BioPharma Adopts LifeSphere MultiVigilance to Automate Drug Safety
Global life sciences leader will deploy ArisGlobal's next-generation safety system, leveraging cognitive automation to streamline case processing.
The decision comes after the top five biopharma was experiencing challenges with the ability of its legacy safety system to effectively accommodate increasing adverse event case volumes, already numbering in the hundreds of thousands per year. As the proven leader in pharmacovigilance automation technology, LifeSphere MultiVigilance will help the organization realize time, effort, and cost savings, while aligning teams with a single cloud safety database that provides visibility into case workflows and global submission compliance. The customer will also participate in ArisGlobal's Industry Standard Practices (ISP) initiative, which brings together industry-leading organizations in an effort to standardize business processes.
Developed in partnership with the world's best life sciences companies, LifeSphere MultiVigilance is an end-to-end, automated safety system that helps hundreds of pharmacovigilance teams around the world save time and effort, ensure future-proof compliance and keep global teams aligned. Developed on an entirely new, state of the art cloud platform, LifeSphere MultiVigilance incorporates the latest in cognitive automation technology to deliver groundbreaking efficiency gains to drug safety teams.
About ArisGlobal
ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere
Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.
